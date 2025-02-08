Vegas Thrill Captures First Sweep of the Season against San Diego

SAN DIEGO, Calif. - The Vegas Thrill (7-2) opened its four match road trip with a sweep (25-22, 25-19, 25-20) against the San Diego Mojo (3-5) on Friday night at Viejas Arena. With the win, the Thrill are now 4-2 all-time against the Mojo and this is the second sweep Vegas has recorded all-time against San Diego.

Set 1

San Diego got off to a solid start by going on a 6-4 run to begin the match. A back-and-forth battle eventually saw the Mojo take a 15-13 lead before the Thrill went on a 5-0 run to go up 18-15. The Mojo would go on to score two straight points off of a Kendra Dahlke kill and a Vegas attack error. With Vegas up 22-20, the Mojo committed a couple of key errors that eventually saw Vegas outside hitter Charitie Luper seal set one with her fourth kill. Vegas outside hitter Camryn Hannah was in the zone as she captured five kills, while setter Alisha Childress tallied 12 assists and six digs.

Set 2

A 3-0 run in the beginning of set two saw the Thrill take a 8-5 cushion before San Diego tied it up at 8-8 on a handful of Vegas errors. The Mojo went up in the middle of the set, 14-12, and Vegas climbed its way back, going on a 3-0 run and a 4-0 run. Luper went to earn herself back-to-back kills to put the Thrill up 19-15. Hannah was electric to earn Vegas the final three points for the set two victory as the rookie notched back-to-back blocks and recorded a kill to put Vegas up 2-0 and into set three. Vegas outside hitter Hannah Maddux earned herself six kills, one solo block and one dig while Luper tallied five kills of her own. The Thrill also held the Mojo to a .171 hitting percentage and three attack errors.

Set 3

It was all Vegas in the third and final set and the Mojo never took the lead. The closest the Mojo were was when the set was tied at 6-6, and the Thrill took care of business after that. The Mojo committed three consecutive errors that put Vegas up 9-6, and the Thrill went on a 3-0 run to put them up 11-7. Maddux put together a kill and a solo block for a 13-10 lead, and she was able to put two straight points on the board once again with another kill and solo block for a 22-17 advantage. Maddux would eventually close the match with her 16th and final kill for a 25-20 set three win and earn Vegas' first sweep of the season. Maddux put together captured six kills in the final set, while Glass tallied 12 assists and five digs.

Key Stats

The Thrill were led by outside hitter Hannah Maddux's 16 kills, her second straight match with 16 kills, three digs and three solo blocks. Charitie Luper put up 12 kills, seven digs, one assist and one solo block, while Alisha Childress tallied 34 assists and 17 digs for her sixth double-double of the season. Libero Teagan DeFaclo registered 12 digs and six assists, and Camryn Hannah pulled together 11 kills on two solo blocks with one assist and one dig.

The Mojo were paced by outside hitter Elise McGhee's 16 kills and six digs, while fellow outside hitter Kendra Dahlke joined McGhee in double-digit kills with 10 of her own. Additionally, libero Shara Venegas notched 16 digs on four assists and setter Da-Yeong Lee put together 30 assists.

NEXT FOR THE THRILL: The Thrill will have a week off before hitting the road where they will face the Columbus Fury for the first time this season on Monday, Feb. 17 at 6 p.m. ET.

