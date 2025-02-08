Supernovas Defeat Vibe in Four-Set Match

February 8, 2025 - Pro Volleyball Federation (PVF)

Atlanta Vibe News Release







ATLANTA, Ga. - The Atlanta Vibe (4-5) fell short to the Omaha Supernovas (6-3) Saturday night at Gas South Arena.

Even though the Vibe took the third set 25-19, the Supernovas came out on top. Outside hitter Leah Edmond recorded a double-double with 18 kills and 11 digs, while fellow outside hitter Taylor Head also earned a double-double, contributing 10 kills and 14 digs.

Atlanta's back-row defense fought throughout the match, totaling 72 digs compared to the Supernovas' 60 digs. Libero Morgan Hentz averaged 4.75 digs per set for the match, continuing to lead the league in total digs and digs per set. Middle blocker Khori Louis led the front row with three blocks.

The Vibe will head to Grand Rapids to compete against the Rise on Thursday, February 13th at 7 p.m. ET. Then the Vibe will head back home to host HBCU Night on Sunday, February 16th, against Indy Ignite at 6:00 p.m. ET.

