McGhee Shines as Mojo Fall to Vegas in Three

February 8, 2025 - Pro Volleyball Federation (PVF)

San Diego Mojo News Release







SAN DIEGO - The San Diego Mojo lost to the Vegas Thrill in three sets, 25-22, 25-19, 25-20, on Friday night at Viejas Arena. The Thrill extended their winning streak to four games to improve to a league-best 7-2, while the Mojo slide to 3-5.

Rookie outside hitter Elise McGhee had an impressive performance for San Diego in her first career start with a team-leading 17 points, hitting .324 with 16 kills and one block.

Kendra Dahlke added to her All-Star resume with another double-digit point performance, hitting .364 and recording 10 kills and 7 digs, while giving the Mojo a consistent presence on the outside.

Setter DaYeong Lee paced the Mojo with 30 assists, while libero Shara Venegas had a team-high 16 digs.

The first set was the dictionary definition of a back-and-forth affair. The first 30 points of the match featured seven lead changes, 11 ties, with the largest lead being two points for either team. After those twists-and-turns, a six-point stretch by the Thrill opened the game up for the PVF's league-leading team. The Mojo attempted a comeback bid late in the set, but the cushion of the six-point deficit was too much to overcome, as Vegas won set one 25-22.

Riding the high of the first set victory, Vegas took control early in set two. After getting out to an 8-5 deficit, the Mojo got support from one of their leaders, Dahlke. At the service line, Dahlke orchestrated a three-point stretch, which included an ace, to tie the game after the 16th point. The Mojo also received a lift from rookie middle blocker Leyla Blackwell, who led the Mojo to another 3-0 run, while adding an ace of her own. San Diego weathered the storm of the Thrill's original attack, but Vegas never went away. After the two separate runs, Vegas chipped away to tie the game at 14-14 before going on a five-point streak to jump out in front, 19-15. Another Dahlke ace added to her impressive six-point second set performance and cut into the deficit; however, in the end, it wasn't enough to power San Diego past Vegas as the Thrill defeated the Mojo in set two, 25-19.

The third set resembled much of the same sentiment as the previous sets, with the Thrill keeping the Mojo at an arm's distance. Set three saw the Mojo look to another rookie, McGhee, who was the hot hand with nine kills in the third set alone. Despite this bright spot for San Diego, the Mojo ultimately had no answers for the Thrill's Charitie Luper and Hannah Maddux, who led Vegas to a 25-20 third set victory.

San Diego looks to get back on track at Fishers Event Center on Thursday when they face the Indy Ignite. First serve is at 4:00 p.m. PT and the game will stream live on YouTube.

