Cooper, Nuneviller Power Supernovas To Four-Set Win Over Vibe

February 8, 2025 - Pro Volleyball Federation (PVF)

Omaha Supernovas News Release









Omaha Supernovas celebrate win

(Omaha Supernovas) Omaha Supernovas celebrate win(Omaha Supernovas)

DULUTH, Ga. - The Omaha Supernovas rode a dominant performance from outside hitters Reagan Cooper and Brooke Nuneviller, who combined for 31 of the team's 54 kills, to claim a 25-23, 25-10, 19-25, 25-22 victory over the Atlanta Vibe (4-5) Saturday night at Gas South Arena.

Cooper led the duo with a match-high 18 kills while hitting at a .357 rate, which is the fourth time in the last five matches the Kansas graduate has topped the .300 mark. Nuneviller added to her impressive weekend with 13 kills (.333) and a team-high 17 digs.

The Supernovas (6-3) continued to get solid production from rookie opposite Emily Londot who contributed a double-double in her second professional start with 10 kills and 10 digs, plus a team-high three blocks. Kayla Caffey was the leader for the Omaha middle blockers with five kills and a pair of blocks. Kaitlyn Hord added four kills on a .364 clip while matching Caffey with two blocks. Setter Natalia Valentín-Anderson handed out 38 assists, 10 digs, one block and one kill while libero Camila Gómez tallied 12 digs and three assists.

Omaha hit .260 as a team with nine blocks, but failed to record a service ace.

Reigning league MVP Leah Edmond led Atlanta by tying Cooper with a match-high 18 kills while digging out 11 attacks for a double-double. Taylor Head was the only other Vibe member to reach double figures with 10 kills and 14 digs. Merritt Beason added five kills off the bench in the last two sets. The Vibe hit .163 with eight team blocks and one ace.

The Supernovas begin an eight-day break before returning home to host the San Diego Mojo for a Sunday matinee on February 16 at the CHI Health Center in Omaha. First serve is set for 3 p.m. CST with Nebraska Public Media providing TV coverage.

Key Notes

Omaha's win over Atlanta evens the all-time series between the two franchises at three wins apiece. The Supernovas now have at least a .500 record against every team in the PVF. The Vibe were previously the only team Omaha did not have a winning record against.

The Supernovas 25-10 set two win is the second-largest winning margin in a set in franchise history. Omaha's 25-8 set four victory over San Diego in the 2024 PVF Semifinals remains the biggest margin of victory.

The Supernovas offense has recorded hitting percentages of .250 or above in six of their nine matches this season. Omaha's offense reached that mark in only nine matches during the entire 2024 campaign.

Brooke Nuneviller tallied her fourth match this season with 17 or more digs. Her .333 hitting percentage marked her second-straight match with a clip above .300.

Set 1: Cooper got the action started for the Supernovas with a pair of kills in the first few points. Hord terminated on her first swing of the night while Caffey put away an overpass to give Omaha a 6-4 edge. A 3-1 run from Vibe, capped off by a Head kill, tied the set at seven. Nuneviller and Londot went back-to-back to equal the set at 10 points apiece. Atlanta popped off for a 6-2 run as Head put down a pair of kills for a 16-12 Vibe lead going into the media timeout. Caffey earned a block to shift the momentum. Cooper followed with four-straight kills to tie the match at 17. Four more points from the Supernovas completed a 9-2 run to take a 21-18 Omaha lead. The Vibe answered quickly, taking advantage of a Supernovas hitting and service error, plus a block to tie the set at 21. Hord won a joust to equal the set at 23. Nuneviller found the floor for a kill on a scramble play before Valentín-Anderson recorded a block to end the set for a 25-23 Supernovas win.

Omaha hit .243 with Cooper going off for seven kills on a .636 hitting percentage. The Vibe posted a .143 team clip with Edmond leading the way with four kills.

Set 2: Cooper continued to surge to start the second set putting down four of the Supernovas opening seven points as part of a 7-2 run to take control of the set. Londot tooled the block on a pair of swings to keep the lead at 9-6. A 4-0 burst by Omaha - with more help from Londot - opened the floodgates at 13-6. Caffey earned another block, which was followed by a Valentín-Anderson dump, for a 16-8 Supernovas lead at the media timeout. Aiko Jones blocked an Omaha swing to break the run, but Cooper responded with a kill. Hord put away an overpass to put the lead at double digits at 19-9. Nuneviller and rookie middle blocker Phoebe Awoleye added two kills apiece down the stretch in a 25-10 set two win for the Supernovas.

Omaha hit .359 in the set as Cooper led the way again with five kills (.444) while Londot added four (.444). Atlanta finished with a -.083 hitting percentage thanks to eight hitting errors compared to five kills. Isringhausen and Dixon each had two kills for the Vibe.

Set 3: Similar to the first two sets, Cooper started things for the Supernovas with a kill. Londot jumpstarted a 3-0 run off a kill and block from the Ohio State graduate to give Omaha a 4-3 edge. Nuneviller and Londot ripped back-to-back kills to keep the advantage at 7-6. The Vibe grabbed control with a 6-0 run as Nebraska native Taya Beller recorded an ace while Khori Lewis put down two kills. Caffey broke up the run with a middle attack for a kill. Beason flew out of the back row for a kill to build the Vibe lead to 16-9 at the media timeout. Cooper tallied a block out of the huddle. She later added another kill while Kelsie Payne terminated on her first swing of the night. Cooper, Caffey and Nuneviller each had a kill down the stretch, but Atlanta took the set 25-19 to force a fourth.

Omaha hit .119 with Cooper leading the way again with three kills. The Vibe hit better with a .216 hitting percentage. Edmond posted a team-high five kills.

Set 4: Caffey sparked the Supernovas offense with a kill. Trailing 4-2 early, Omaha went on a 3-0 run with Hord stuffing a Vibe attack while Londot put down a kill. Both teams exchanged rallies, but Omaha grabbed the first extended lead of the set with a 13-10 advantage thanks to kills from Cooper, Nuneviller and Londot. Lewis and Edmond responded for Atlanta to cut the deficit to two, but Nuneviller put down another kill to send Omaha into the media timeout with a 16-13 lead. Edmond hammered two consecutive kills to cut the Supernovas lead to one, but two hitting errors put the score back at 18-15 Omaha. A Hord kill, followed by a Londot block, extended the lead to 21-17. A Beason tally cut the lead to 23-20, but a Nuneviller attack gave Omaha match point. Back-to-back Vibe points put the pressure on, but Cooper rocketed her last kill of the night to give the Supernovas their second-straight win over Atlanta in a 25-22 set win.

Omaha hit .333 in the set with Nuneviller recording five kills on seven swings for a .714 clip. Atlanta was hit better with a .394 team hitting percentage as Edmond posted nine kills on a .533 clip.

