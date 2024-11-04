Vegas Knight Hawks to Host Open Tryout in Dallas

November 4, 2024 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Vegas Knight Hawks News Release







The Vegas Knight Hawks are holding an official Open Tryout, giving athletes the opportunity to showcase their skills and compete for a spot on the team.

Tryout Details:

Date: Saturday, December 7, 2024

Time: 10:00 AM - 2:00 PM (Registration begins at 9:00 AM)

Location: Bishop Lynch High School, 9750 Ferguson Rd, Dallas, TX 75228

Cost: $80 (Cash only)

In addition to the Knight Hawks coaching staff, coaches and scouts from other IFL and CFL teams will be in attendance. Don't miss this chance to display your talent and potentially earn a place with the Knight Hawks.

• Discuss this story on the Indoor Football League message board...





Indoor Football League Stories from November 4, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.