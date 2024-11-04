Blizzard Sign Linebacker Sir'Zion Dance

November 4, 2024 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

The Green Bay Blizzard have signed LB Sir'Zion Dance for the 2025 season.

Sir'Zion Dance (5'11" 225) is a native of Indianapolis, Indiana. After some time away from the area, this linebacker will return to the Midwest as a member of the Green Bay Blizzard.

Dance began his college career in 2021 at Marian University in his hometown of Indianapolis. He took the field for 12 games with the Knights and would account for 95 tackles, 20 tackles for loss, two sacks, one interception, five pass breakups, and one forced fumble. He led the team in tackles and tackles for loss that year. The Marian University Knights finished with a 9-3 record and advanced to the second round of the NAIA Playoffs.

In 2022, Dance transferred to Tiffin University in Ohio. In ten games, he recorded 76 tackles, seven and a half tackles for loss, four sacks, and three passes broken up. It was another great season for Dance, as he finished with the most tackles and the second-most tackles for loss on the team. His outstanding play was awarded with a Second Team All-GMAC LB selection.

Indoor Football League fans may already be familiar with Dance. During the 2024 season, he played five games with the Jacksonville Sharks. In that short stint, he would come away with 20.5 tackles, four tackles for loss, and one sack. The Jacksonville Sharks awarded him with their Armstrong Defensive Player of the Week Award after a game against the Vegas Knight Hawks on April 20, 2024. For now, Blizzard fans will eagerly await Dance's debut in March 2025.

