Knight Hawks Re-Sign Five Players

November 4, 2024 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Vegas Knight Hawks News Release







HENDERSON - Vegas Knight Hawks Head Coach and General Manager Mike Davis announced today, November 4, that the team has re-signed five members of the 2024 Knight Hawks squad for the upcoming 2025 season.

Offensive linemen Moses Mallory and Kevin Toote will be back with the Knight Hawks, along with defensive linemen Claude Davis, Lorenzo Hernandez, and Lee Autry.

Mallory returns for his third season with the Knight Hawks after earning All-IFL Second Team honors in 2024. Toote was named to the All-Rookie Team last season.

Autry notched 20.5 tackles, 2.5 sacks, and two pass breakups in 16 games for the Knight Hawks. Hernandez tallied 26 tackles and two sacks for Vegas, along with two pass breakups, in 12 games. Davis joined the Knight Hawks late in the 2024 season, totaling 8.5 tackles and half a sack in three games.

To date, the Knight Hawks have announced seven players from the 2024 squad who will return for next season, joining quarterback Ja'Rome Johnson and wide receiver Quentin Randolph.

