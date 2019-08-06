Vazquez Called up to South Bend

The Chicago Cubs have promoted infielder Luis Vazquez from the Eugene Emeralds (A-Short) to the South Bend Cubs (A-Full) in a roster move announced on late Monday evening.

Currently in his third professional season after being signed by the Cubs on July 6, 2017, Vazquez has batted .247 (42-for-170) with seven doubles, one triple, one home run, 16 RBI and 19 runs in 47 games with the Emeralds this season. Over his last ten games, Vazquez is batting .303 (10-for-33) with two RBI and six runs.

The South Bend Cubs will be the fourth team that Vazquez has suited up for this season after having already spent time with the Tennessee Smokies (AA) and the Iowa Cubs (AAA).

A native of Puerto Rico, Vazquez spent the entire 2018 season with the Emeralds, playing in 59 total games while helping guide the Ems to the 2018 Northwest League title.

Vazquez is the third Emerald to be promoted to South Bend within the past week, joining the likes of infielder Jake Slaughter and outfielder Zac Taylor.

The Eugene Emeralds organization thanks Luis Vazquez for his time in Eugene and wishes him the best of luck as he continues to climb the Chicago Cubs' developmental ladder.

