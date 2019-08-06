Martinez Tabbed by Cubs as Organization's Minor League Player of the Month

The Chicago Cubs today named Emeralds infielder Pedro Martinez as the organization's Minor League Player of the Month for July.

The 18-year-old has been sensational in his second professional season, batting .380 (52-for-137) with six doubles, five triples, two home runs, 20 RBI, 14 stolen bases, and an eye-popping .992 OPS in 36 games played.

For the month of July, Martinez batted .402 (33-for-82) with five doubles, one triple, one home run, 13 walks, 11 RBI, and 12 runs scored.

After starting the month of July in the AZL with the Rookie-level Cubs 1 team, Martinez was promoted to Eugene on July 26 and has continued his fine form ever since. Martinez finished the month of July in Eugene where he batted .400 (6-for-15) in five games. Overall, since his arrival in the Emerald Valley, Martinez is batting .483 (14-for-29) with two triples, three RBI, six walks and eight runs scored, highlighted by a .571 OB% and a 1.192 OPS in nine games played.

Accompanying the news of Martinez being named the organization's Minor League Player of the Month was the announcement that Brailyn Marquez and Jack Patterson, both former Emeralds, were named as the organization's Minor League Co-Pitchers of the Month.

Marquez, currently with the Myrtle Beach Pelicans (A-High) after being promoted from the South Bend Cubs (A-Full) just yesterday, posted a 2-1 record with a 1.65 ERA in five July starts. Marquez led the Midwest League in strikeouts (41) for the month of July and was recently named the league's Pitcher of the Week for the period ending on July 28.

Marquez made 10 starts for the Emeralds during the 2018 championship season, posting a 3.21 ERA and 52 strikeouts in 47.2 innings pitched.

Patterson, currently with the Tennessee Smokies (AA) after being promoted from Myrtle Beach just yesterday, receives the honor for the second consecutive month after previously being named as the organization's Minor League Pitcher of the Month for June. During the month of July, Patterson went 2-0 while allowing exactly zero earned runs across five starts (23.2 IP) with the Pelicans. In the process, Patterson held opposing hitters to a mere .104 (8-for-77) batting average while striking out 24 batters compared to just eight walks.

Patterson was briefly a member of last season's Ems team, but his stay in Eugene was certainly memorable. The left-hander made one regular season appearance for Eugene which came on the penultimate day of the regular season. The 2018 draftee fired 5.0 innings of two-run ball, helping propel the Emeralds to a playoff-clinching win over the Boise Hawks. In the postseason, Patterson again came through clutch, tossing 4.0 scoreless innings in Game Two of the Northwest League Championship Series, a 4-0 win for Eugene over Spokane.

The Emeralds congratulate Martinez, Marquez and Patterson for receiving today's monthly honor.

