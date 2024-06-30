Vassar Twirls Gem, Sox' Bats Quieted Again

June 30, 2024 - West Coast League (WCL)

Quincy Vassar only allowed one run in eight innings but the Wentchee AppleSox fell to the Bellingham Bells, 1-0, on Saturday night at Joe Martin Field.

It marked the second straight game that Wenatchee (17-9) was shut out and the third time in the last seven games. Bellingham (17-9) moved into a tie for first place in the North Division with one game remaining for both teams in the first half.

The Bells scored the game's only run thanks to a pair of back-to-back one-out singles in the bottom of the eighth. A high chopper over the mound toward second baseman Antonio Gianni resulted in an out at first base but also brought in the lone tally of the night.

The AppleSox' best chance to score came in the second when Evan Cloyd led off with a double. Luca Boscarino singled to right field two batters later and Cloyd was waved home from third but thrown out on a perfect relay home. Wenatchee out-hit Bellingham, 6-3, and Vassar only walked two hitters while also striking out four.

The Brewster native tossed the AppleSox' first complete game since June 24, 2022 at Edmonton when Ryan Mullan also went eight innings in a 2-1 loss. It was the longest outing of the 24 games that he has pitched in over the last four years in the West Coast League. His 105 strikeouts are second-most in AppleSox history and he is six away from becoming the franchise's all-time leader.

The North Division first half playoff berth is still up for grabs heading into the final game of the first half on Sunday. Wenatchee must win and get either an Edmonton loss or for the Riverhawks to at least finish with a worse run differential than the AppleSox. Wenatchee's run differential sits at +34 while Edmonton's is. The Riverhawks have two games remaining in the first half against Port Angeles on Sunday and Monday. If Bellingham wins Sunday, then it wins the first half playoff berth. First pitch is at 1:35.

