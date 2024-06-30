Pipps' Offense Falters in Game Two Defeat

June 30, 2024 - West Coast League (WCL)

KELOWNA, British Columbia - Yakima Valley looked to avoid another series loss when they entered Saturday night's contest with the Kelowna Falcons. Unfortunately, Kelowna brought its high-level offense from the first game of the series, and the Pipps did not.

The Pippins lost Game 2 10-1 at Elks Stadium on Saturday. Yakima Valley has now lost seven of its past eight games, which dates back to last weekend when they were swept by the Cowlitz Black Bears on the road.

The offense came in two separate peaks for the Falcons in the game: a six-run inning in the third and a four-run inning in the fourth. Jacob Campagna, Christian Salazar, Trevor Wilson, Trey Duffield, Gavyn Jones and Brecken Menuet all came around to give the Falcons an early 6-0 lead after the third frame.

A few RBIs from Duffield and Matthew Pena helped generate the early lead. Yakima Valley was unable to respond right away, as the four runs in the fourth inning came from Raydley Legito, Campagna, Trevor Wilson and Duffield. It was 10-0 as the Pipps went to the fifth.

The lone run scored for Yakima Valley from Kaden Kirshenbaum, as Spencer Shipman was able to smack his first hit of the series. It ended up being an RBI double to center field, as his lone hit in game two.

The Pipps brought three arms on the mound in game two, as Adam Brooks only threw 2.2 innings in his fifth start of the season. He allowed six runs, but only one of them was earned. Four wild pitches from Brooks helped add runs on the board for Kelowna.

He was eventually replaced by Parker Smith and Tyler Disch. Smith went just 0.2 innings, allowing three earned runs in his short stint on the bump. The Gonzaga pitcher switched out for the Yakima Vally College righty Disch.

He finished out the game with 4.2 innings and just one earned run. Disch also delivered a single-game season-high four punchouts in this appearance. Overall, the three pitchers combined for seven strikeouts and five walks, but it was the five wild pitches that Kelowna took advantage of that made the largest difference.

At the plate, the Pipps were only able to chop three hits in game two. Shipman, David Ballenilla and Rece Schuerman all came up with one base knock each. However, Preston Allen, Julian Angulo, Schuerman, Shipman and Aidan Morrison were all hit by pitches. The Pipps took a beating at the plate, and unfortunately, on the scoreboard as well.

They will look to right the ship once again in the final game of this series on Sunday night. First pitch will come around 6:35 p.m. PT, as Carl Moland-Kovash will make his first start on the mound for the Pippins.

