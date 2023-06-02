Vargas, Fresno Drop 2-1 Pitcher's Duel To San Jose Friday

San Jose, CA - The Fresno Grizzlies (23-26) fell to the San Jose Giants (32-17) 2-1 Friday night from Excite Ballpark. Fresno has lost seven consecutive games to San Jose after winning five of the first six contests against them this season. The Giants won the series, extending their win streak to six games. The Grizzlies trail the Giants by nine games in the standings with 17 contests to play in the first half.

Fresno starter Jordy Vargas (4-3) was sensational despite taking the loss. Vargas tossed six innings of one-run ball, allowing three hits and two walks while fanning seven. Grizzlies' reliever Zach Agnos followed Vargas with a career-high two frames of work. Agnos permitted one unearned run and punched out a pair of batters.

San Jose's staff matched Fresno with four arms allowing just one earned run while striking out 12 (0 walks). Righty Gerelmi Maldonado hurled four shutout innings, striking out five. Esmerlin Vinicio (2-3) received the triumph after fanning four over two scoreless frames. Luis Moreno chucked two shutout innings as well, punching out three. Will Kempner secured the save after a web gem double play and pop up in the ninth.

Giants' left fielder Matt Higgins notched both RBI on a sacrifice fly in the sixth and a fielder's choice error in the eighth. Turner Hill and P.J. Hilson tallied the runs while Diego Velasquez reached base safely all four times. In the past two evenings, Velasquez has reached base eight times. The Grizzlies scored their lone run on a double play in the ninth. Jesus Bugarin and Skyler Messinger provided three hits apiece in the setback. Bugarin recorded the run.

The squads are back in action tomorrow evening from Excite Ballpark. Giants' outfielder Joc Pederson is scheduled to make a rehab appearance.

Top Performers: Fresno Grizzlies (Colorado Rockies)

- RHP Jordy Vargas (6.0 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 7 K)

- CF Jesus Bugarin (3-4, R)

- 3B Skyler Messinger (3-4)

Top Performers: San Jose Giants (San Francisco Giants)

- Giants pitching (9.0 IP, 8 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 12 K)

- 2B Diego Velasquez (1-1, 2 BB, HBP)

- LF Matt Higgins (0-3, 2 RBI)

On Deck:

Giants

(Road) Fresno RHP Connor Staine (2-3, 6.96) vs. San Jose RHP Miguel Yajure (REHAB, 0-0, 6.00) 6:00 PM

ON THAT FRES-NOTES:

Neither team had an extra-base hit in the contest.

This was Fresno's first loss on a Friday road game (4-1) and first loss on the fourth game of a series away from home (3-1).

