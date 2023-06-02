Huff Highlights Tough Evening For Grizzlies In 10-1 Defeat To Giants

San Jose, CA - The Fresno Grizzlies (23-25) stumbled to the San Jose Giants (31-17) 10-1 Thursday night from Excite Ballpark. With the loss, Fresno drops eight games back of San Jose in the California League Northern Division standings with 18 contests left to play in the 1st half. The Grizzlies are now 5-7 against the Giants this season and have lost six consecutive affairs to their rivals.

Kody Huff highlighted the Grizzlies offense with a double in the third and a solo shot in the eighth. It was Huff's second homer of the year. Fresno lefty Michael Prosecky (3-3) suffered the loss after five innings of work. He was tagged for six runs on nine hits. Sergio Sanchez struck out two in a clean sixth frame. He was the only Grizzlies arm to not permit a run.

The Giants tallied 10 runs on 18 hits with every starter notching one hit in the win. San Jose plated four runs in the third and added two runs in three other innings. Zach Morgan led the charge with a two-run clout among his three hits. Morgan provided three RBI and a trio of runs. Tanner O'Tremba hammered four hits, driving in two RBI and scoring twice. Diego Velasquez reached base four times and Thomas Gavello yielded two RBI over a pair of hits. Alexander Suarez spanked two hits as well for the Giants.

San Jose southpaw and two-way player Reggie Crawford struck out three over two shutout frames. Jack Choate (3-0, win) followed Crawford with four scoreless innings, fanning three. Daniel Blair wrapped up the contest with three frames, securing his first save of 2023. Both clubs are back in action tomorrow night from the South Bay.

Top Performers: Fresno Grizzlies (Colorado Rockies)

- C Kody Huff (2-4, HR, 2B, RBI, R)

- 3B Skyler Messinger (1-3, BB)

- RF Robby Martin (1-4)

Top Performers: San Jose Giants (San Francisco Giants)

- 1B Zach Morgan (3-5, HR, 3 RBI, 3 R)

- LF Tanner O'Tremba (4-5, 2B, 2 RBI, 2 R)

- Giants pitching (9.0 IP, 6 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 7 K)

(Road) Fresno RHP Jordy Vargas (4-2, 4.08) vs. San Jose RHP Gerelmi Maldonado (1-0, 5.14) 7:00 PM

ON THAT FRES-NOTES:

The 18 hits were the most allowed by Grizzlies pitching in a single game this season.

San Jose gave the ball to two-way player Reggie Crawford. The 22-year-old was the San Francisco Giants 1st round draft pick (30th overall) in 2022 out of the University of Connecticut. Crawford is ranked as the #9 prospect in the Giants system according to MLB.com. Last week, Crawford went 0-for-3 with one HBP over two games as a hitter and tossed 1.2 scoreless innings as a starting pitcher (2 H, 0 BB, 3 K). Crawford did not play during the 2022 collegiate season after undergoing Tommy John surgery and only hit (3-for-19) in rookie ball last season.

