Rawhide Fall to Storm 4-2
June 2, 2023 - California League (CalL) - Visalia Rawhide News Release
Lake Elsinore, CA-Despite accumulating more hits than the Storm, the Rawhide fell to the Storm 4-2 Thursday night. Wyatt Wendell took his fourth loss of the season after allowing four runs in five innings.
Robby Snelling, the Storm starting pitcher, earned his fourth win of the year. He allowed two runs in five innings pitched. He gave up all seven Rawhide hits, walked one batter, and struck out eight.
Rawhide left six runners on base and three of them were in scoring position. Visalia looks to even the series tomorrow with the first pitch at 7:15 p.m.
