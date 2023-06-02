Giants Rout Grizzlies For Fifth Straight Win

The San Jose Giants extended their winning streak to a season-high five games with a 10-1 rout of the Fresno Grizzlies on Thursday night at Excite Ballpark. Every player in the Giants lineup recorded at least one hit as part of a balanced 18-hit offensive attack while first round pick Reggie Crawford highlighted an impressive effort on the mound for San Jose in the convincing victory. The Giants (31-17) have now claimed the first three games of the series and won seven straight home games overall.

Tanner O'Tremba (4-for-5, 2B, 2 RBI) had four hits while Zach Morgan (3-for-5, HR, 3 RBI) collected three hits, including a two-run home run, to lead the way offensively for San Jose. Diego Velasquez (2-for-3, RBI), Thomas Gavello (2-for-4, 2 RBI), Anthony Rodriguez (2-for-5, 2B, RBI) and Alexander Suarez (2-for-5, 2B, RBI) also contributed two hits apiece. The 18 hits for the Giants was one off of their season-high.

Crawford, who was San Francisco's top pick in the 2022 draft, made his second start on the mound for San Jose. Thursday also marked his Excite Ballpark debut. The two-way player pitched the first two innings with no runs and only one hit allowed. He walked none, struck out three and threw 23 of his 31 pitches for strikes in an impressive effort. Crawford, who topped out at 98 MPH, fanned two in a perfect top of the first and then pitched around a two-out single and an error in a scoreless second inning.

The Giants then erupted for four runs in the bottom of the third to take a 4-0 lead. Morgan led off with a single before Suarez hit a one-out double down the left field line to put runners on second and third. After Velasquez walked to load the bases, Gavello singled into shallow left center to bring home Morgan and Suarez with the first two runs of the night.

O'Tremba then stepped to the plate with two outs and blasted a two-run double to left extending the lead to 4-0.

In the bottom of the fifth, O'Tremba led off with a single before Morgan came up with two down and launched a two-run home run to center. The 420-foot round-tripper was Morgan's third homer of the year as the San Jose advantage grew to 6-0.

The Giants then added two more runs in the bottom of the seventh. Morgan started the rally with a single before P.J. Hilson laced a double to deep left to put runners on second and third. A Suarez groundout then scored the first run of the inning before Velasquez's single plated Hilson for an 8-0 cushion.

Fresno's only run of the contest came in the top of the eighth when Kody Huff connected for a solo homer to right center before San Jose responded with two more runs of their own in the bottom of the inning. O'Tremba led off with a single for his fourth hit. Rodriguez then ripped an RBI double to the fence in deep center to make it 9-1. Following a Jose Ramos single, Morgan produced an RBI groundout to bring home Rodriguez with the 10th and final Giants run of the evening.

Jack Choate (3-0) earned the win for San Jose after firing four scoreless innings in a piggyback relief role. Choate surrendered only one hit, walked one and struck out three during his 46-pitch effort. Daniel Blair pitched the final three innings with one run allowed to collect his first save of the year. Black walked one and struck out one.

The Giants out-hit the Grizzlies by an 18-6 margin. San Jose was 6-for-15 with runners in scoring position compared to 0-for-9 for Fresno. Thursday's triumph was also the Giants' sixth straight win over the Grizzlies.

First-place San Jose remained seven games ahead of Modesto in the first half North Division race. 18 games are left in the half.

The Giants continue their series against Fresno on Friday evening with first pitch at Excite Ballpark set for 7:00 PM. Gerelmi Maldonado is San Jose's scheduled starting pitcher. For tickets to the Friday fireworks game, visit sjgiants.com.

