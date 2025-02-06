Vancouver Warriors Look for Eighth-Consecutive Home Win as they Turn up the Volume for Rock 'N' Roll Night on February 7th

February 6, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Vancouver Warriors News Release







Vancouver, B.C. - Get ready to rock the turf! The Vancouver Warriors are back at Rogers Arena for an electrifying night of hard-hitting lacrosse and high-energy entertainment! With a seven-game home winning streak, including a 3-0 record at home this season, the Warriors sit solidly in a playoff spot as they take on the Calgary Roughnecks on February 7th at 7:00pm, presented by Ticketmaster!

This isn't just lacrosse-it's a Rock 'n' Roll showdown! Whether you're bringing the family, hanging out with friends, or starting your night with an adrenaline rush, this is the place to be. With the Warriors unstoppable at home, can they make it eight straight wins? Don't miss out - tickets start at just $25, with Rally and Party Zone tickets from $30!

Highlights for the night include:

National Anthem Performance: The talented Prince from the Sarah McLachlan School of Music will deliver a showstopping rendition of O Canada!

Live Rock Covers: The incredible Rouge Scholars will be rocking out in the Coors Original Rally Zone, performing legendary rock covers all night long!

Invictus Games in Community Corner: Stop by Section 111 to learn about the Invictus Games and score some awesome giveaways!

Ticketmaster Halftime Show & Giveaways: Thanks to Ticketmaster, lucky fans will have the chance to win concert tickets during this action-packed night!

Rock 'n' Roll Attire Encouraged! Hosts Elan & Celine will be keeping the energy high in their rock-inspired outfits-so be sure to join in on the theme!

Uber Eats is giving away 5000 exit giveaways! Be sure to catch them after the game!

With fast-paced lacrosse, live music, and great prizes, Rock 'n' Roll Night is a must-attend event for all ages! Secure your tickets now and be part of the excitement!

Vancouver Warriors 2024.25 Theme Nights:

Rock n' Roll Night, presented by Ticketmaster - Friday, February 7 vs Calgary Roughnecks at 7:00pm

Marvel Superhero Night - Friday, February 21 vs Saskatchewan Rush at 7:00pm

St. Paddy's Day - Friday, March 14 vs Toronto Rock at 7:00pm

College Night, presented by Booster Juice - Saturday, March 22 vs Georgia Swarm at 7:00pm

Country Night, presented by Coors Original - Friday, April 4 vs Albany FireWolves at 7:00pm

Fan Appreciation Night, presented by Redtag - Saturday, April 19 vs Philadelphia Wings at 5:00pm

