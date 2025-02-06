Player Transactions
February 6, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL) News Release
The Halifax Thunderbirds have removed the Practice Player Tag on Curtis Romanchych and have retained him on the Active Roster.
The Halifax Thunderbirds have signed Luke Keenan to the Practice Player List.
The Halifax Thunderbirds have placed Max Wilson on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.
The Halifax Thunderbirds have placed Practice Player Austin Blumbergs on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player Tag)
The Philadelphia Wings have placed Sam LeClair on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.
The Philadelphia Wings have placed Practice Player Michael Sowers on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player Tag)
