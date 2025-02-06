Swarm Look to Stay Hot in Atlanta in Rematch against Colorado Mammoth

February 6, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

DULUTH, GA - After a victory in Las Vegas, the Georgia Swarm return to Harrah's Cherokee Casino Field at Gas South Arena this Friday, February 7, at 7:30 PM, to take on the Colorado Mammoth for the second time this season.

Heading into Week 11 of the National Lacrosse League (NLL), the Swarm (5-3) ranked 4thin the NLL, look to build on their momentum after breaking a three-game losing streak. Georgia started the season with an impressive 4-0 record but faced challenges early in the new year. However, their recent win against the Las Vegas Desert Dogs showcased their offensive resurgence, with rookie Toron Eccleston delivering a historic performance of four goals and four assists. Eccleston became just the 17th rookie in the last 20 years to record 4+ goals and 4+ assists in a single NLL game, proving to be a key playmaker for Georgia's offense.

Adding to the excitement, the Thompson trio is back-for the first time in years in Georgia, Jeremy, Miles, and Lyle Thompson will all suit up together, reuniting one of the league's most dynamic lacrosse families.

Meanwhile, the Colorado Mammoth (5-4) enter the matchup seeking revenge after falling to the Swarm in a 13-12 battle earlier this season. In that game, Lyle Thompson, Brendan Bomberry, and Shayne Jackson each recorded six points, while Bryan Cole led the team with a hat trick. Georgia's fast transition play, and power play efficiency were crucial in securing the victory, with Andrew Kew netting the game-winning goal in the final minute.

Colorado, currently ranked 6th in the NLL standings, is led by Connor Kelly (48 points: 24G, 24A), followed closely by Ryan Lee and Will Malcom. The Mammoth, fresh off a narrow overtime loss to the Toronto Rock, bring a fierce and physical playstyle, making this matchup another must-watch battle.

Women in Sports Night & Swarm Box League Night at Gas South Arena

Friday's game also marks a special celebration as the Swarm host Women in Sports Night, honoring females and leaders in the sports industry. Beginning at 5:00 PM, a panel of 12 inspiring speakers will share their experiences and discuss the impact of women in sports. The night will be featuring panel speakers, networking opportunities, raffle prizes, and more. Additionally, the Swarm will recognize participants from the Swarm Box League, a program dedicated to growing the game at all levels, including men, women, and youth players. Swarm Box League provides parents, coaches, and players with advanced instruction and education in addition to gameplay this season. Swarm players, coaches, and personnel offer on-hand to work with youth and offer valuable guidance to further their game.

