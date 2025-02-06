Albany FireWolves Student-Athlete of the Week: Presented by Dave and Buster's - Albany: Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake Field Hockey

ALBANY, NY - The Albany FireWolves are excited to honor the State Champion Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake High School Field Hockey team as High School Student-Athletes of the Week presented by Dave & Buster's - Albany! This team has shown their commitment to athletics, to their community, and to working hard in the classroom.

Student-Athletes of the week will receive a prize pack courtesy of Dave & Buster's - Albany and tickets to an upcoming Albany FireWolves game. The Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake Field Hockey team was honored during a FireWolves' home game this past December for their accomplishments on and off the field.

To nominate student-athletes please fill out the form at this link: https://albanyfirewolves.com/high-school-student-athlete-of-the-week/

Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake High School Field Hockey

Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake won the 2024 NYSPHSAA Class B State Championship. They finished the season with a perfect 21-0 record and earned their second state championship in the last four seasons. Finished the year with a remarkable 120-4 goal differential.

Congratulations to the Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake High School Field Hockey team! The FireWolves wish them continued success in the classroom and on the field. The FireWolves and Dave & Buster's -Albany are proud to be a part of the Capital Region community and support youth and high school athletics throughout the area. More winners will be chosen each week during the high school season.

The Albany FireWolves next home game is on Saturday, February 15 at 7 pm at MVP Arena against the Ottawa Black Bears for Indigenous Celebration Night.

Get tickets now for Indigenous Celebration Night on February 15! Fans can take advantage of the best ticket prices around starting at $15.96! For more information regarding tickets, visit www.albanyfirewolves.com or call/text the FireWolves front office at 518-675-8678 to avoid fees.

