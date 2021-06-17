Vancouver Strikes Back, 4-3

EVERETT, Wash. - The Everett AquaSox (22-14) found themselves unable to produce runs like the night before, falling to the Vancouver Canadians (22-16), 4-3.

HOW IT HAPPENED

The Frogs struck in the first inning, scoring one run when Austin Shenton grounded out to second base. The Canadians quickly retaliated in the top of the second; back-to-back RBI doubles from Ryan Gold and Luis De Los Santos put Vancouver ahead, 2-1.

Vancouver continued to build on their lead the following inning, scoring their third run when Spencer Horwitz grounded out. DJ Neal drove in Sebastian Espino in the top of the fourth with a line-drive single to left field, giving the Canadians a 4-1 lead.

In the sixth inning, Joseph Rosa drove in Zach DeLoach with a groundout, scoring the Frogs' second run of the game. A force out in the ninth allowed Kaden Polcovich to score the AquaSox' final run of the game. Unable to rally, the Frogs fell 4-3.

WRAPPING IT UP

At the plate, the AquaSox registered 10 hits with two doubles. Patrick Frick and Polcovich both went 3-for-4, with Polcovich scoring two of the Frogs' three runs. On the mound, RHP Juan Then pitched six complete innings, striking out five batters. RHP Evan Johnson pitched one inning, allowing no runs and striking out three.

LOOKING AHEAD

The AquaSox continue their six-game series against the Vancouver Canadians on Thursday, June 17. Next, they head to Pasco, Washington to take on the Tri-City Dust Devils before returning to Funko Field on Tuesday, June 29. Don't miss any of the action-tune in with Steve Willits here.

