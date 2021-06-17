Hops Lose Late Lead, Fall 7-4 in Eugene

EUGENE, ORE. - Tyler Fitzgerald's RBI singled tied the game in the bottom of the eighth, and Franklin Labour's three-run home run untied it. The Eugene Emeralds scored four times in the inning off Hops left-hander Julio Frias to erase a one-run deficit and capture a 7-4 win on Wednesday night at P.K. Park.

Eugene chased Hops starter Ryne Nelson in the second inning. Nelson --- as a former Oregon Duck, he called P.K. Park home as a collegian --- became uncharacteristically wild. Arguably the league's best pitcher to this point in the season, Nelson walked three and hit a man in the second. His 33rd and final pitch of the inning was ball four to Brandon Martorano, forcing home the game's first run. Justin Vernia came in and got the final out to strand the bases loaded.

The Emeralds plated two runs in the third off Vernia on run-scoring singles by Armani Smith and Fitzgerald to make it 3-0.

The Hops came back with two runs in the fourth as Dominic Canzone singled and Andy Yerzy hit a two-run home run, his fifth of the season. In the sixth, they added two more --- Canzone homered (his second of the year) to tie the game, Blaze Alexander singled and stole second, and with one out Tristin English walked. Alexander and English pulled off a double steal, and Spencer Brickhouse's ground-out to second gave Hillsboro a 4-3 lead.

For a time, it looked like that might be enough. Vernia had worked a scoreless third, followed by three perfect innings from Mitchell Stumpo . Frias, however, walked the first two men to face him in the eighth, and with one out, Fitzgerald and Labour performed their heroics.

Hillsboro (16-20) remains six games out, in fourth place in the High-A West League. Eugene (22-15) is in second place, just a half-game behind Everett.

The third game of the six-game series is Thursday night in Eugene. Airtime will be 6:50 on Rip City Radio 620 AM and www.RipCityRadio.com.

