Bullpen Surrenders 9th Inning Lead

A late lead was not enough for the Tri-City Dust Devils (13-24) on Wednesday night at Gesa Stadium as the team fell 4-2 to the Spokane Indians. The Dust Devils entered the top of the ninth inning with a one-run edge, but Spokane rallied to take back the lead after scoring three runs.

Free passes ended up hurting Tri-City's pitching staff throughout the evening. While the Dust Devils only allowed four hits, the team issued seven walks and hit four batters. Tri-City took a 2-1 advantage in the bottom of the seventh inning after a two-out rally was capped off by a clutch double from Carlos Herrera, which brought home the team's only two runs of the game.

Reigning High-A West Pitcher of the Week Davis Daniel will toe the rubber for Tri-City in the third matchup of the six-game road series on Thursday. Spokane will counter with right-hander Trent Fennell.

It will be the first Viñeros de Tri-City night of the season for the team on Thursday night at Gesa Stadium. For more information regarding tickets for upcoming home games visit www.dustdevilsbaseball.com or call the team's office at (509) 544-8789. With capacity restrictions in place, it's more important than ever to get your tickets prior to the day of the game.

