Valour FC Defender Themi Antonoglou Named to 2024 CPL Best Xl Fuelled by Gatorade

November 21, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

WINNIPEG, MB - Valour FC defender Themi Antonoglou has been named to the 2024 CPL Best Xl Fuelled by Gatorade, the Canadian Premier League announced on Thursday.

The 2024 CPL Best XI Fuelled by Gatorade, which is determined by the League Football Department, is an annual recognition which honours the top players through the league season, encompassing the regular season and the playoffs. This is the second year the league has named a Best XIand the first time a Valour player has made an appearance.

Antonoglou, who also earned a nomination for Defender of the Year following the 2024 CPL regular season, logged 2420 minutes in 27 appearances for the club in his first year in Winnipeg. The native of Toronto led the Lions this season with eight appearances in the CPL's Gatorade Team of the Week and twice earned Gatorade Performance of the Match honours. After scoring his first goal for Valour in Matchweek 16 in July, the defender was also recognized as CPL Player of the Week.

The complete 2024 CPL Best XI Fuelled by Gatorade is as follows:

Goalkeeper: Emil Gazdov (Pacific FC)

Defenders: Themi Antonoglou (Valour FC), Daan Klomp (Cavalry FC), Alexander Achnioti-Jönsson (Forge FC), Fraser Aird (Cavalry FC)

Midfielders: Kyle Bekker (Forge FC), Alessandro Hojarbrpour (Forge FC), Tristan Borges (Forge FC)

Forwards: Tobias Warschewski (Cavalry FC), Brian Wright (York United FC), Ali Musse (Cavalry FC)

