Canadian Premier League Unveils 2024 Best Xi Fuelled by Gatorade

November 21, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL) News Release







Toronto, ON - The Canadian Premier League (CPL) today unveiled the 2024 CPL Best XI Fuelled by Gatorade, honouring the top players through the league season, encompassing the regular season and the playoffs.

The Best XI, which is determined by the League Football Department, includes players from five clubs and features eight Canadian players. CPL Champions Cavalry FC and Regular Season Winners Forge FC lead the pack with four honourees each, while Pacific FC, Valour FC and York United FC were also represented.

"Being named to the Best XI Fuelled by Gatorade is a prestigious honour, and we extend our congratulations to all the players included," said Costa Smyrniotis, Executive Vice President, Football, Canadian Premier League. "Setting and maintaining an elite standard over the course of a grueling league season requires significant individual effort, and these players deserve to be applauded for standing out in an environment as competitive as the Canadian Premier League."

Ten of the eleven players named to this year's Best XI were nominated, or finished as finalists, for at least one of the CPL's end-of-year individual awards, including: Player of the Year winner Tristan Borges of Forge; Golden Glove winner Emil Gazdov of Pacific; Defender of the Year winner Daan Klomp of Cavalry; Golden Boot and CPL Final MVP winner Tobias Warschewski of Cavalry; and Players' Player of the Year winner Brian Wright of York United.

There are eight first-time Best XI selections, while Klomp, Forge's Kyle Bekker and Cavalry's Ali Musse earn back-to-back recognitions after they were each named to the League's inaugural Best XI Fuelled by Gatorade in 2023.

The complete 2024 CPL Best XI Fuelled by Gatorade is as follows:

Goalkeeper: Emil Gazdov (Pacific FC)

Defenders: Themi Antonoglou (Valour FC), Daan Klomp (Cavalry FC), Alexander Achinioti-Jönsson (Forge FC), Fraser Aird (Cavalry FC)

Midfielders: Kyle Bekker (Forge FC), Alessandro Hojarbrpour (Forge FC), Tristan Borges (Forge FC)

Forwards: Tobias Warschewski (Cavalry FC), Brian Wright (York United FC), Ali Musse (Cavalry FC)

