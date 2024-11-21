Four Forge FC Players Named to 2024 Best Xi Fuelled by Gatorade

November 21, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Forge FC News Release







The Canadian Premier League (CPL) today unveiled that Alexander Achinioti-Jönsson, Kyle Bekker, Alessandro Hojabrpour, and CPL Player of the Year Tristan Borges have been named to the 2024 CPL Best XI Fueled by Gatorade, honouring the top players through the league season, encompassing the regular season and the playoffs

The Best XI, which is determined by the League Football Department, includes players from five clubs and features eight Canadian players.

The complete 2024 CPL Best XI Fuelled by Gatorade is as follows:

Goalkeeper: Emil Gazdov (Pacific FC)

Defenders: Themi Antonoglou (Valour FC), Daan Klomp (Cavalry FC), Alexander Achnioti-Jönsson (Forge FC), Fraser Aird (Cavalry FC)

Midfielders: Kyle Bekker (Forge FC), Alessandro Hojarbrpour (Forge FC), Tristan Borges (Forge FC)

Forwards: Tobias Warschewski (Cavalry FC), Brian Wright (York United FC), Ali Musse (Cavalry FC)

