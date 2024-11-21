Atlético Ottawa Announces Departure of Head Coach Carlos González

November 21, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Atlético Ottawa Head Coach Carlos González

(Atletico Ottawa, Credit: Matt Zambonin / Freestyle Photography) Atlético Ottawa Head Coach Carlos González(Atletico Ottawa, Credit: Matt Zambonin / Freestyle Photography)

OTTAWA, ON - Atlético Ottawa and Head Coach Carlos González have mutually agreed to part ways, following three seasons in the Canadian Premier League (CPL).

González, 38, led Atlético to its first major trophy, the Canadian Premier League Shield, in 2022, when his side won the CPL Regular Season. He was also named Coach of the Year that season, after taking the team from "worst to first" in his inaugural year in charge.

"Thank you Ottawa, I have felt at home from the first day I set foot in this great country. I arrived in the magnificent capital of Canada thanks to the trust of Atlético de Madrid, taking on a complex but at the same time exciting challenge, that of positioning a practically newborn project in a place where it can fight alongside the strongest," said Carlos González.

Carlos González celebrates Atlético Ottawa's first-ever club trophy in 2022 (credit: Matt Zambonin / Freestyle Photography)

He added: "The process and the day-to-day were as challenging as they were rewarding. I can say that we've enjoyed the journey so much. I leave feeling happy and satisfied with the work done in terms of club structure, player development and of course results. Being able to help the growth of the club and football in the city has been a privilege.

"But of course, none of this would have been possible without the dedication and commitment of the players, staff, club employees and above all: you, the fans. I feel very grateful for the support and respect received, and especially honoured to have been part of this family. It's time to part ways and take on new challenges, but I will always support you from afar, Atlético Ottawa I wish you a bright future."

Under González's guidance, Atlético Ottawa won its first CPL Playoff match in 2022, its first TELUS Canadian Championship match in 2023, and set a new record for goals scored in a single season (both in the CPL and in all competitions) in 2024.

His impact on and off the pitch leaves a lasting imprint on the local professional soccer landscape, and his legacy of success provides a strong foundation for Atlético's future in the Canadian capital.

Atlético would like to thank González for his commitment and professionalism, and wishes him good fortune and success in the future.

González (centre) with the 2022 Coach of the Year Award (credit: CPL)

The search for a new Head Coach is underway, with local Atlético Ottawa representatives collaborating closely with representatives in Madrid to identify and appoint a successor.

Atlético Ottawa Head Coach Carlos González

(Matt Zambonin / Freestyle Photography)

