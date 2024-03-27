ValleyCats Unveil Full 2024 Promotions & Theme Nights

March 27, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)

Tri-City ValleyCats News Release







TROY, NY - On Wednesday, the Tri-City ValleyCats unveiled the full 2024 Promotional Schedule and theme nights as the organization prepares for the start of the Frontier League's season. Individual game tickets go on sale Thursday, March 28th at 10 AM with the team hosting an open house at the ballpark throughout the day. Activities will include giveaways, refreshments, streaming of MLB Opening Day games, and a special SouthPaw appearance. SouthPaw's Den, the team store, will be open with a 25% discount offered for anyone who purchases $50 or more in tickets, both in person and online, throughout the day.

The ValleyCats Home Opener is slated for May 17th against the Washington Wild Things at Joseph L. Bruno Stadium. This game is presented by the Rensselaer County Department of Health and kicks off a summer of fun at the ballpark.

The 2024 Promotional Schedule features both new and returning fan-favorite theme nights. May 28th marks the team's second annual Mental Health Awareness Night presented by the New York State Office of Mental Health with the first 1,000 fans receiving a commemorative card strip. This will also be the first Bark in the Park Night of the season with Bark in the Park #2 scheduled for August 21st.

This season will once again feature two Education Days on May 30th and June 12th. Both games start at 10 AM with a special program designed to engage students from across the Capital Region. These games are presented by Transfinder and Regeneron. The 'Cats will also host two Youth Baseball Nights which will take place on May 31st and June 21st.

Popular returning promotions will include Military Appreciation/Veterans Night on June 13th, Wizard Night/Softball Night on June 7th, Pride Night on June 20th, Camp Day on July 24th at 11 AM, Christmas in July on July 25th, ASL Night presented by TD Bank on July 31st, Community Heroes Night on August 1st, Irish Night on August 8th, Italian Night on August 9th, and NFL Night on August 11th. This season will also feature an expanded Independence Day Celebration with fireworks planned for July 3rd and 4th.

Additional giveaways this year will include Youth Jerseys courtesy of Rensselaer County as part of their Family Day on June 23rd. Hot Dog Appreciation Night, on July 30th, will offer a Relish Hot Dog Bobblehead for the first 1,000 fans. The team will also celebrate Capital Region Baseball Heritage Night on August 6th with an Andy Pettitte bobblehead giveaway. This giveaway is presented by Saratoga Water and select proceeds from this game will benefit the Tunnel to Towers Foundation.

Fans can also expect to see a number of new promotional themes, including We're Feeling 22 on June 2nd, Triple Crown Night presented by Capital OTB on June 8th, Neon Night on July 5th, NASCAR Night on July 7th, and Next Step FCU's Kids in Free Night on August 23rd. The festivities continue on August 22nd as the team expects to draw its Three Millionth Fan in franchise history. This game is presented by WMHT/PBS Kids. The final regular season home game of the 2024 season will be the traditional Fans For Life Night on August 25th.

The ValleyCats will be hosting 14 firework nights this year. The firework dates on May 17th, June 7th, June 22nd, July 4th, July 13th, July 25th, August 9th, August 11th, and August 25th will be presented by Price Chopper/Market 32. The firework dates on June 1st, June 20th, July 3rd, August 1st, and August 22nd will be presented by Toyota.

The ValleyCats are bringing back Sunday FunDay presented by Highmark Blue Shield of Northeastern New York. Sunday FunDays consist of an earlier start time at 5 PM, and includes players reading children's stories to kids, a pregame catch on the field, and kids running the bases after the game. The 'Cats will be hosting Sunday FunDays on the following dates: May 19th, June 2nd, June 9th, June 23rd, July 7th, July 14th, August 11th, and August 25th. Highmark Blue Shield of Northeastern New York will also be the presenting sponsor for I Love Upstate New York Night/Highmark BlueShield Member Appreciation Night on July 6th and SouthPaw's Not So Scary Halloween on August 20th.

The team will, once again, play several games as Los Puentes de Tri-City to celebrate the Latino community. Those games will take place on May 18th, June 11th, July 23rd, and August 23rd. 2024 will also see the organization unveil a new alternate identity with the Collar City Cats debuting on June 18th. More information will be released at a later date regarding this program.

Can't make every game at "The Joe"? You can watch all ValleyCats games on FloBaseball this season, and listen live on Mixlr. The ValleyCats broadcast network is presented by Transfinder.

Individual game tickets will be available for purchase starting at 10 AM EST tomorrow online via this link: https://bit.ly/43BAaY, by phone at 518-629-CATS (2287), or in-person at the Joseph L. Bruno Stadium Box Office. The full promotional schedule is also available here: https://bit.ly/3TyLcJG.

Season 22 of ValleyCats baseball and entertainment continues as ticket plans and group outings are available to purchase. You can be a part of the excitement by logging on to tcvalleycats.com or by calling 518-629-CATS (2287).

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from March 27, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.