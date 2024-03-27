New England Knockouts Invite Local Families to Join the Inaugural Baseball Season as Hosts

March 27, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)

New England Knockouts News Release







Join The New England Knockouts in making the first season a resounding success, both on and off the field.

What: The New England Knockouts are thrilled to offer the Brockton community a unique opportunity to be at the heart of a new chapter in baseball history. As they gear up to write the first chapter of their baseball legacy, the Knockouts are seeking dedicated and welcoming families to support their players. Host families will provide a home away from home, playing a crucial role in the athletes' journey toward success.

Host families are trusted with several responsibilities to ensure the well-being of the players. Duties include providing basic household amenities such as meals and bedding. Additionally, families are expected to accommodate the storage of players' equipment, ensuring that gear is safely and conveniently kept. Host families are to reside within a reasonable commuting distance to Campanelli Stadium, the proximity is vital for players' timely participation in practices and games.

To show appreciation for the hospitality and support of host families, the New England Knockouts will offer free season tickets for all home games throughout the season. This gesture recognizes the host families' contribution and invites them to enjoy the excitement of baseball and be part of the team's journey from the beginning.

For further details on how to apply, please get in touch with Brett Chaves to become a New England Knockout host family.

When: May 10th - September 10th

Where: Campanelli Stadium

1 Feinberg Way,

Brockton, MA 02301

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from March 27, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.