ValleyCats Unveil First Phase of 2024 Promotions & Theme Nights

TROY, NY - On Thursday, the Tri-City ValleyCats unveiled the first phase of their 2024 promotional schedule and theme nights as the organization prepares for the start of the Frontier League's 2024 season and the team's May 17th Opening Day at Joseph L. Bruno Stadium.

The first phase of the team's 2024 promotional schedule includes:

May 17th - Opening Night + Fireworks

May 30th - Education Day #1 10 AM Start, Presented by Transfinder and Regeneron

May 31st - Youth Baseball Night #1

June 7th - Wizard Night & Softball Night

June 12th - Education Day #2 10 AM Start, Presented by Transfinder and Regeneron

June 13th - Military Appreciation Night

June 21st - Youth Baseball Night #2

June 23rd - SouthPaw's Birthday

July 3rd & 4th - Independence Day Celebration - Two days of fireworks!

July 24th - Camp Day 11 AM Start

August 9th - Italian Night

August 11th - NFL Night

August 25th - Fans for Life Night

Tri-City returns to "The Joe" for Opening Night against the Washington Wild Things on May 17th at 6:30pm. For the second straight season, the ValleyCats will be hosting two Education Days. Tri-City will be home for the Fourth of July for the 22nd consecutive season, and fans have the chance to see fireworks for two days in a row to celebrate Independence Day. There will also be fireworks on Wizard Night & Softball Night, Italian Night, NFL Night, and Fans for Life Night. Lock in your ticket plans, suites and group outings today by calling 518-629-CATS (2287) or visit our website www.tcvalleycats.com for more information!.

