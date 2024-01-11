Kyle Dawson Promoted to Wild Things' Vice President of Baseball Operations

WASHINGTON, Pa. - The Washington Wild Things have promoted Assistant General Manager of Baseball Operations Kyle Dawson to Vice President of Baseball Operations, the team announced today. He will also continue to serve as the voice of the Wild Things.

His role has cultivated over the years since he joined the organization. Dawson started with the team as a part-time official scorer and scoreboard operator in 2015 before joining the club's on-field entertainment staff as the on-field emcee in 2016. In 2017, Dawson was brought on full-time as the Social Media and Community Relations Manager. He started in the broadcast booth in 2018 and has twice been named the Robert Ford Award winner for the Frontier League's Broadcaster of the Year (2019 and 2021). He's also served as a media relations manager and a ticket account executive with the organization. The upcoming 2024 season will be his 10th season with the club.

"Kyle has a genuine passion for sports and in particular, baseball. He brings that passion to work with him every day and continues to be a huge asset to our organization," said team owner Stu Williams. "We know Kyle will continue to be a integral part of our organization, not only in the front office and clubhouse, but also for our fans."

Dawson played baseball at Plum Senior High School before matriculating to Waynesburg University, where he graduated with a B.A. in Communications with an emphasis in Sports Broadcasting/Information and a minor in Journalism. He served in several roles in the Department of Communication at Waynesburg including Producer of the Waynesburg University Sports Network. GM of the campus radio station, Assistant Sports Editor of the campus newspaper and sports director of the campus TV station. He also works with the TribLIVE High School Sports Network as a broadcaster (formerly the MSA Sports Network).

"Kyle has shown continued diversity and flexibility in our front office. As we continue our development as an MLB Partner League team, his experience will be heavily relied on," said president and general manager Tony Buccilli. "We look forward to seeing his growth further in management and the lasting impression he can make in our community."

