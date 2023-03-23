ValleyCats Unveil First Phase of 2023 Promotions & Theme Nights
March 23, 2023 - Frontier League (FL) - Tri-City ValleyCats News Release
TROY, NY - On Thursday, the Tri-City ValleyCats announced the first phase of their 2023 promotional schedule and theme nights as the organization prepares for the start of the Frontier League's 2023 Spring Training and the team's May 12th Opening Day at Joseph L. Bruno Stadium.
The team's 2023 promotional schedule includes:
May 12 - Opening Day presented by the Rensselaer County Department of Health
May 31 - Education Day presented by Transfinder
June 14 - Education Day presented by Transfinder
July 4 - Fourth of July Celebration
July 5 - Hawaiian Night
July 23 - Around the World in Nine Innings presented by Performace Foodservice
July 26 - Camp Day
August 1 - Irish Night
August 11 - Italian Night
August 24 - AUG-toberfest Night
In addition to these theme nights, the 'Cats will transform into Los Puentes de Tri-City four times this season. The Los Puentes initiative, which officially debuted at "The Joe" in 2021, pays homage to the Hudson River's geographic, economic and cultural influence; Tri-City's "Puentes" identity celebrates the role of bridges in connecting New York's Capital Region, and the role of baseball in connecting different cultures from around the region and world.
Los Puentes de Tri-City will take the field at Joseph L. Bruno Stadium on the following dates:
May 13
June 13
July 23
August 18
The ValleyCats will be announcing the rest of their 2023 promotional schedule over the course of the next week leading up to their Opening Day Open House on March 30th. Individual game tickets will be available for purchase on March 30th at 10 AM EST online at tcvalleycats.com, by phone at 518-629-CATS (2287), or in person at the Joseph L. Bruno Stadium Box Office.
