ValleyCats Unveil First Phase of 2023 Promotions & Theme Nights

March 23, 2023 - Frontier League (FL) - Tri-City ValleyCats News Release







TROY, NY - On Thursday, the Tri-City ValleyCats announced the first phase of their 2023 promotional schedule and theme nights as the organization prepares for the start of the Frontier League's 2023 Spring Training and the team's May 12th Opening Day at Joseph L. Bruno Stadium.

The team's 2023 promotional schedule includes:

May 12 - Opening Day presented by the Rensselaer County Department of Health

May 31 - Education Day presented by Transfinder

June 14 - Education Day presented by Transfinder

July 4 - Fourth of July Celebration

July 5 - Hawaiian Night

July 23 - Around the World in Nine Innings presented by Performace Foodservice

July 26 - Camp Day

August 1 - Irish Night

August 11 - Italian Night

August 24 - AUG-toberfest Night

In addition to these theme nights, the 'Cats will transform into Los Puentes de Tri-City four times this season. The Los Puentes initiative, which officially debuted at "The Joe" in 2021, pays homage to the Hudson River's geographic, economic and cultural influence; Tri-City's "Puentes" identity celebrates the role of bridges in connecting New York's Capital Region, and the role of baseball in connecting different cultures from around the region and world.

Los Puentes de Tri-City will take the field at Joseph L. Bruno Stadium on the following dates:

May 13

June 13

July 23

August 18

The ValleyCats will be announcing the rest of their 2023 promotional schedule over the course of the next week leading up to their Opening Day Open House on March 30th. Individual game tickets will be available for purchase on March 30th at 10 AM EST online at tcvalleycats.com, by phone at 518-629-CATS (2287), or in person at the Joseph L. Bruno Stadium Box Office.

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from March 23, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.