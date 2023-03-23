Wild Things Ink RHP Angel Landazuri to Deal After Acquisition in Trade

March 23, 2023 - Frontier League (FL) - Washington Wild Things News Release







WASHINGTON, Pa. - The Washington Wild Things have announced the signing of right-handed pitcher Angel Landazuri, who was one of the players to be named in the Sandro Cabrera deal that sent the lefty to the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs. The other player has not been named yet.

Landazuri played in the American Association in 2022 and started nine of the 10 games he appeared in. In 45.2 innings, he walked 15 and fanned 25. He was in the Mexican League from 2018-2019 and logged 120.2 innings in 51 games (19 starts).

The California native played his college ball at UC Riverside, where he was 13-16 with a 4.17 ERA in 59 games, 26 of which were starts. In 215.2 innings in college, he walked only 48 and struck out 153.

He was a four-year letter winner at Redlands High School and helped his team to league titles in 2011 and 2013. Landazuri was First Team All-League three times and an All-American as a senior in 2013.

The most up to date roster is available on the Wild Things' website.

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from March 23, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.