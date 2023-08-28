ValleyCats to Partner with the American Red Cross for Wednesday's Game

TROY, NY - The Tri-City ValleyCats are getting ready to close out the 2023 regular season and are partnering with the American Red Cross of Northeastern New York on August 30 to raise funds for Disaster Relief. The 'Cats are supporting the Red Cross with a portion of ticket sales at next Wednesday night's home game at 6:30 PM, the next-to-last home game of the regular season.

The catastrophic fires in Maui, massive flooding in the Northeast and widespread wildfires in Oregon and Washington are just some of the disasters the Red Cross has faced in the last six weeks alone! This year, the Red Cross is responding to a new, significant disaster approximately every 12 days. These rapidly intensifying, weather-related events pose serious challenges to its humanitarian work and the people the Red Cross serves. The ValleyCats are generously helping the Red Cross of NENY address some of those immediate needs.

"We look forward to partnering with the Red Cross to support their disaster relief efforts both in our region and across the country," said ValleyCats Vice President & General Manager, Matt Callahan. "These programs are more important than ever and we are happy to play a small role in supporting that work."

The need for additional financial resources and personnel is critical. "The frequency and intensity of extreme weather events is growing, and more people need help more often," said Kevin Coffey, Chief Executive Officer, Eastern New York Region. "We're grateful to the ValleyCats and their fans for their continued support. Together with community partners, we're able to help families prepare for, respond to, and recover from disasters big and small."

Coffey will be throwing out the first pitch, and Pedro, the Preparedness Penguin will also be on hand to meet the ValleyCats' SouthPaw to hand out preparedness materials and giveaways to loyal ValleyCats fans. Individuals who cannot attend the game but would like to support this mission can find more information here: https://www.redcross.org/donate/cm/tricityvalleycats-pub.html/

HOW TO HELP

The Red Cross relies on the generosity of local donors to help families prepare, respond and recover from disasters. Please visit redcross.org or call 1-800-RED-CROSS to donate to Disaster Relief and help people affected by disasters big and small. You can also help by volunteering with the Red Cross and responding to home fires and other disasters in your community. Browse current volunteer opportunities now at redcross.org/volunteer.

