Backman Named Frontier League Pitcher of the Week

POMONA, NY - New York Boulders starting pitcher Brandon Backman has been named the Frontier League Pitcher of the Week, the league announced Monday. It is the third weekly honor for a Boulders player this season, and second this month.

Backman, who joined the Boulders this season after participating in an open tryout, tossed six scoreless innings of two-hit baseball to anchor the Boulders in a 10-1 win over the Empire State Greys on Wednesday. The St. John's University product fanned nine batters and did not issue any walks in the dominating performance.

Backman improved to 5-1 on the season with the win. The right-hander has been used both as a starting and relief pitcher for New York this season, but has been sensational on the bump to start the game. Backman has a 2.21 earned-run average over four starts this season, all of which are games the Boulders have won.

The Boulders will recognize Backman for his honor prior to their next game Friday, when they host the New Jersey Jackals for a crucial doubleheader at Clover Stadium. The twin bill is slated to begin at 5 p.m.

