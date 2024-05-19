ValleyCats Swept by Wild Things in First Series at Home

May 19, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)

Tri-City ValleyCats News Release







TROY, NY - The Tri-City ValleyCats (3-6) were swept by the Washington Wild Things (5-3) on Sunday, and fell in the series finale 5-3 at Joseph L. Bruno Stadium.

Washington opened the scoring in the first. Caleb McNeely picked up a single against Easton Klein, and Carson Clowers drilled a two-run homer to give the Wild Things a 2-0 lead.

Clowers walked in the third inning, before stealing second, and going to third on a wild pitch. He was driven in on a double from Tommy Caufield to put Washington ahead, 3-0.

Tri-City had a chance to strike in the fourth. Kyle Novak and Ian Walters ripped back-to-back singles off Zach Kirby to begin the frame. Dylan Broderick worked a one-out walk before Kirby struck out the next two batters.

The Wild Things added to their lead in the fifth. Quincy Latimore hit a solo homer to provide Washington with a 4-0 advantage.

The ValleyCats got on the board in the bottom of the fifth. Jaxon Hallmark reached on an error, and swiped second. Alec Olund walked, and Novak knocked in Hallmark with a single to cut the deficit to 4-1.

The Wild Things added a run in the eighth. Clowers walked, and stole second before Andrew Czech singled in a run against Rolando Heredia-Bustos to make it a 5-1 game.

Tri-City chipped away in the bottom of the eighth. Chris Burgess singled off Nick MacDonald, and Broderick moved Burgess to second with a knock. Ryan Cash reached on an error from Clowers, which brought in Burgess and made it a 5-2 affair.

The ValleyCats threatened in the ninth. Hunter Stevens walked Javeyan Williams, who swiped second. Novak grounded out to short, and Williams went to third. Walters walked to put runners at the corners. Burgess was issued a free pass, and Williams came around on a wild pitch to cut the deficit 5-3. Elvis Peralta pinch-ran for Burgess, and then Broderick reached on a fielder's choice, loading the bases. Stevens induced a groundout from pinch-hitter Oscar Campos to earn his first save. He went an inning, yielding one run on no hits, walking three, and striking out one.

Kirby (1-0) earned the win. He pitched five frames, giving up an unearned run on four hits, walking four, and striking out eight.

Klein (0-1) received the loss. He tossed five innings, allowing four runs on five hits, walking one, and striking out four.

Tri-City has a day off tomorrow before starting a three-game series on the road on Tuesday, May 21 st against the Ottawa Titans. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 PM EDT.

FINAL | WASHINGTON 5 | TRI-CITY 3

W: Zach Kirby (1-0)

L: Easton Klein (0-1)

S: Hunter Stevens (1)

Attendance: 2,004

Time of Game: 2:52

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from May 19, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.