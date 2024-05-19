Bolts Power Down Grizzlies, Take Series in Gateway

SAUGET, IL, The Windy City ThunderBolts played heroics Sunday afternoon, winning the series finale in dramatic fashion, 2-0 over the Gateway Grizzlies at Grizzlies Ballpark.

It took until the ninth inning until the goose eggs hatched on the scoreboard after a dazzling pitching performance between two Western Division foes.

Windy City (5-5) starting pitcher Will Armbruester endured six innings, surrendering zero runs on three hits while walking three and striking out five.

Debuting as a professional, Teague Conrad threw four innings, surrendering three hits while walking two and striking out four.

The game also featured a pitching mound removal and replacement, delaying the game in the bottom of the seventh inning in the midst of Kade Lancour's debut with Windy City.

Following the delay, Lancour retired two batters and Bolts righty Jack Mahoney (1-0) pitched 1.1 innings of scoreless relief for his first career Frontier League win.

The Gateway bullpen continued their performance from Saturday, tossing four scoreless innings, deploying a trio of relievers heading into the top of the ninth inning.

With two outs in the top of the ninth, Grizzlies righty Lukas Veinbergs (0-1) surrendered a free pass to Wyatt Stapp. ThunderBolts first baseman Christian Kuzemka broke the scoreless tie, belting his third home run of the series and tenth RBI of the weekend on a two-run home run, elevating Windy City to a 2-0 advantage.

Greg Duncan secured his first save of the season with a perfect ninth inning.

Kuzemka notched his third straight multi-hit performance, and Joe Encarnacion along with Joe Johnson each knocked base hits in the victory.

Windy City is back in action against the Lake Erie Crushers Tuesday at 10:35 AM at Ozinga Field for the fourth of six Dave & Buster's School Days. Taylor Sugg (0-0, 7.94) gets the start for the Bolts. The broadcast can be found at wcthunderbolts.com.

