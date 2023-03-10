ValleyCats Sign Power-Hitting Utility Man Trey Hair

TROY, NY - On Friday, the Tri-City ValleyCats announced that they have agreed to terms with power-hitting utility man Trey Hair ahead of the 2023 campaign. The University of Evansville product is set for his second stint in the Frontier League.

Hair, originally drafted by the Tampa Bay Rays in the 2017 MLB Draft, reached Single-A Bowling Green before his November 2018 release. Ahead of the 2019 season, the Nebraska native joined the Sussex County Miners of the Canadian-American Association ahead of the league's merger with the Frontier League. In 2020, Hair played for the Fargo-Moorehead RedHawks of the American Association, before rejoining the Sussex County Miners in 2021. Just 15 games into the 2021 campaign, Hair was signed by the Texas Rangers. At the time of his contract being purchased, Hair led all Frontier League hitters with 6 home runs, and had tallied a .260 batting average with 13 hits and 20 runs batted in.

From Sussex County, Hair reported to Texas' High-A affiliate, the Hickory Crawdads. In two seasons with the Texas Rangers organization, Hair reached as high as Double-A Frisco. In 64 games for the RoughRiders in 2022, Hair smashed 17 home runs, 5 of which came in 5 straight games, a franchise record for most consecutive games with at least one home run. The record-setting performance, spanning from June 7-11, earned Hair Texas League Player of the Week honors. At the time of his release, Hair had slashed his way to a .244 batting average with 57 hits, 31 of which were for extra bases.

The addition of Hair not only brings a powerful left-handed bat to the ValleyCats lineup, but it also provides defensive versatility. The 27-year-old utility man has logged innings at every infield position, including cacher, and in left field over the course of his 8-season career. Hair, who appeared primarily as a second baseman during his time in a Sussex County uniform will reunite with his former up-the-middle partner Cito Culver. Between Sussex County and Fargo-Moorhead, the two have worked together up-the-middle for three of the last four seasons. Last week, the ValleyCats announced that they had re-signed their veteran shortstop for the 2023 season.

