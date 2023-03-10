Irish Wolfhounds Baseball Team Debuts at Clover Stadium June 17

Pomona, NY - The Irish Wolfhounds, the world's first All-Irish baseball club, will make its debut at Clover Stadium on June 17.

The Wolfhounds will face the NY Finest Baseball Club, a team of NYPD officers who played college or professional baseball. The game will take place on Irish Heritage Night prior to that night's New York Boulders game against the Lake Erie Crushers.

"Irish Heritage Night is always a special night for our fans because of our large Irish American population," explained New York Boulders Team President Shawn Reilly. "This year, we get to see history as the first All-Irish club takes the field for the first time."

The NY Finest club is no stranger to competition with international ties, having played Team Israel in 2021.

"We love the competition and the international element adds to the excitement," explained NY Finest Team President Jose Vasquez. "The Wolfhounds look like the real deal, so we'll be ready."

The Wolfhounds roster includes players with college and professional experience. Each player has, or qualifies for, Irish citizenship, making them eligible to represent Ireland in the Olympics and World Baseball Classic.

"There are many talented baseball players who are Irish citizens and could help Team Ireland qualify for the Olympics and World Baseball Classic," explained Wolfhounds GM John Fitzgerald. "We hope to see Ireland compete at baseball's highest levels. Until that time, Irish Baseball fans can rally around the Wolfhounds Baseball Club."

Among the players already committed to the Wolfhounds roster are former major league pitcher Ryan O'Rourke, former Mets minor league pitcher Keelan Smithers, and Mitch Hillert, who pitches professionally in Germany.

Players who wish to be considered for remaining roster spots should visit IrishBaseball.org to apply for consideration.

About the Irish American Baseball Society

The Irish Wolfhounds Baseball Club is a project of the Irish American Baseball Society, a non-profit organization that supports youth baseball programs in Ireland and operates the Irish American Baseball Hall of Fame.

The Irish American Baseball Society celebrates the Irish impact on the game of baseball and supports the development of youth baseball programs in Ireland and America. Membership is open to anyone who loves baseball and Ireland, regardless of their ancestral heritage. For more information, visit IrishBaseball.org.

The Irish American Baseball Society is a non-profit subsidiary of Emerald Diamond International. Federal Tax ID: 20-4623222. For more information, visit EmeraldDiamond.org.

