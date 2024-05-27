ValleyCats Ready to Play First Six-Game Homestand of the Season

May 27, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)

Tri-City ValleyCats News Release







TROY, NY - The Tri-City ValleyCats are coming off a series win against the Québec Capitales, and return for a six-game homestand at Joseph L. Bruno Stadium, starting tomorrow, Tuesday, May 28 th . Baseball, fireworks, and family-fun are back in New York's Capital Region this week as Tri-City hosts the Ottawa Titans on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday from May 28-30. Afterward, the ValleyCats face off for the first time against the Frontier League's newest team, the New England Knockouts, on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday from May 31-June 2.

Tri-City has Mental Health Awareness Night and Bark in the Park Night #1 on Tuesday, May 28 th . The first 1,000 fans will receive a card strip giveaway courtesy of the New York State Office of Mental Health. Fans are encouraged to wear green or grab a green ribbon sticker from Fan Services. The green ribbon is the international symbol of mental health awareness. The series opener against the Titans will be the first of two games this season where dogs will be allowed into the stadium, as Bark in the Park Night #2 will occur on August 21 st . First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 PM.

The ValleyCats host ESports/STEM Night on Wednesday, May 29 th with the first pitch slated for 6:30 PM. The game is presented by GlobalFoundries, who will be showcasing an internal STEM program. The Hudson Valley Community College STEM Department will be having a drone throw out/drop the first pitch, and there will be a postgame STEM-themed drone show over the HVCC softball field, which will last 10 minutes. Transfinder will be having a scavenger hunt around the stadium with STEM clues placed throughout the stadium. Anyone who completes the scavenger hunt will win a prize. Additionally, Kevin Appleby, Meteorologist for WTEN/FOX 23, will shoot live weather segments at 4 & 7 PM, from the stadium. He will also have a table on the concourse with a STEM feature on how weather relates to baseball.

On Thursday, May 30 th , Tri-City will have a sold-out crowd for Education Day #1 presented by Transfinder. The gates open at 9 AM, the Education Day program consisting of an anti-bullying peace pledge and a curriculum on how STEM relates to baseball will begin at 9:15 AM, and the game will begin at 10 AM. This morning game will be the first of two sold-out Education Days, with the second one taking place on June 12 th , which will be presented by Transfinder and Austin & Co.

The ValleyCats will be auctioning off alternate jerseys for Carnival Night/Youth Baseball Night #1 on Friday, May 31 st via the Live Source app. Stay tuned on social media for more information on how to download this app to bid and win a jersey. Fans will have up to the seventh inning to place a bid via the app, and winners will have the opportunity to claim their jersey on the field after the game and meet with the player/coach of the jersey they won. All proceeds from the auction will benefit the National Multiple Sclerosis Society Upstate New York Chapter. As part of the ValleyCats first Youth Baseball Night of the season, this game will also see numerous little leaguers from the Capital Region in attendance. The second Youth Baseball Night will take place on June 21 st . First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 PM.

The ValleyCats will host Hollywood Night on Saturday, June 1 st . There will be a red carpet for fans to walk on as they enter the stadium, popcorn specials, and highlights of some of the best movies in Hollywood history. This game is capped off with postgame fireworks presented by Toyota. The game will begin at 6:30 PM.

The ValleyCats conclude the homestand with "We're Feeling 22" on Sunday. Not only will the 'Cats highlight 22 years in the Capital Region, but Swifties will be welcome to celebrate the pop icon as well! Fans can try our Kansas City BBQ special, and the first 200 fans will receive a friendship bracelet upon entering the stadium. Additionally, it is Sunday FunDay presented by Highmark Blue Shield of NENY. Gates open at 3:30 PM, and two players will be reading children's stories to kids at 3:40 PM at Rowdy's courtesy of the Troy Kiwanis. At 4 PM, kids can have a catch on the field. The game starts at 5 PM. Postgame, kids can run the bases.

Season 22 of ValleyCats baseball and entertainment continues as single game tickets, ticket plans and group outings are available to purchase. You can be a part of the excitement by logging on to tcvalleycats.com or by calling 518-629-CATS (2287).

