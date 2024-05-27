AJ Wright Named Player of the Week

May 27, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)

Ottawa Titans News Release









Ottawa Titans infielder AJ Wright

(Ottawa Titans) Ottawa Titans infielder AJ Wright(Ottawa Titans)

Ottawa, ON - The Frontier League has announced today that Ottawa Titans infielder AJ Wright has been selected as the Player of the Week for the week of May 21-26.

Wright, 27, caught fire during the Titans' opening homestand by going 12-for-25 in the six games with two doubles, three homers, and eight RBI.

Currently in his third season in the capital, Wright is tied for the second-most home runs in the Frontier League this season with four. He also ranks ninth in the league in batting, with his average sitting at .375 at present. He also has recorded a hit in nine straight, including five multi-hit performances.

Playing in all 96 contests a year ago, Wright notched 101 hits, maintaining an average of .285 with a career-high 14 homers, and 57 RBI. For the second straight season, Wright ranked atop the squad in walks, drawing 56.

Receiving an all-star nod during the 2022 campaign, Wright hit .277 with 12 homers and 54 RBI in 88 games during his first full professional season. The 5-foot-10 infielder led the club during its postseason run, going 5-for-14 (.357 AVG) at the dish with two doubles, a home run, and four RBI.

The Cherry Hill, New Jersey, product started his professional career in the Empire League in 2021 before joining the Missoula PaddleHeads of the Pioneer League late in the season.

Prior to professional baseball, Wright attended the University of Maryland-Baltimore County (Baltimore, Maryland), where he spent four seasons hitting a career .273 in 193 games from 2016-2019.

For information on tickets, group outings, and nine-game mini packs, visit the Titans' official website at www.ottawatitans.com.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from May 27, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.