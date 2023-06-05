ValleyCats Outfielder Carson McCusker Named Frontier League's Player of the Week

June 5, 2023 - Frontier League (FL) - Tri-City ValleyCats News Release









Tri-City ValleyCats outfielder Carson McCusker

(Tri-City ValleyCats, Credit: Julianna Naclerio) Tri-City ValleyCats outfielder Carson McCusker(Tri-City ValleyCats, Credit: Julianna Naclerio)

TROY, NY - On Monday, the Frontier League of Professional Baseball announced that ValleyCats outfielder Carson McCusker earned the league's "Player of the Week" honors for the week of May 30th to June 4th. McCusker, currently in his third season as a member of the ValleyCats, dominated opposing pitchers in a six-game homestand at Joseph L. Bruno Stadium against the Trois-Rivières Aigles and the Empire State Greys. In 6 games and 23 at-bats, McCusker tallied a .565 batting average on 13 hits, 2 doubles, and 3 home runs with 9 runs batted in, 11 runs scored, 2 walks, a stolen base, and a .593 on-base percentage.

Following the completion of his collegiate career at Oklahoma State University, McCusker signed with the ValleyCats midway through the 2021 campaign, the team's inaugural season as members of the Frontier League of Professional Baseball. McCusker had an immediate impact on the team and quickly became an everyday player for the club. After strong performances in each of his first two professional seasons, the 25-year-old slugger is putting together a breakout season for the 'Cats early on in the 2023 season. The Sparks, NV native currently leads all Frontier League hitters in batting average, hits, runs scored, on-base percentage, and slugging percentage. He ranks second in the league in runs batted in.

"Congratulations to Carson on this well-deserved honor," said ValleyCats Vice President & General Manager Matt Callahan. "He's off to a great start this season and has been a key contributor in leading our offense. It's great to see Carson's hard work pay off as he's developing into one of the best hitters in the Frontier League."

McCusker becomes the fourth player in franchise history to earn a Frontier League weekly award. In 2021, right-handed pitcher Josh Hiatt took home "Pitcher of the Week" honors before first baseman Brad Zunica earned a "Player of the Week" nod. In 2022, outfielder and designated hitter Denis Phipps was the lone ValleyCats player to take home a weekly honor.

Season Twenty-FUN of ValleyCats baseball and entertainment continues on the road as Tri-City takes on the Evansville Otters in Indiana from June 6-8, and the Gateway Grizzlies in Sauget, Illinois from June 9-11. The ValleyCats return to "The Joe'' on Tuesday, June 13 for their second six-game homestand. The Lake Erie Crushers will play in Troy from June 13-15, and the Florence Y'alls make their first-ever trip to "The Joe" with a three-game set from June 16-18. Meanwhile, the 518 Futures Game Classic will take place at "The Joe'' for the third time this Thursday, June 8. The gates will open at 4 PM on Thursday as the best high schoolers in New York's Section 2 will have a Home Run Derby at 4:30 PM, and the 518 Futures Game at 6 PM. You can secure your seats today and be a part of the excitement by logging on totcvalleycats.com or by calling 518-629-CATS (2287).

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from June 5, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.