Griffin Baker Named Frontier League Pitcher of the Week

June 5, 2023 - Frontier League (FL) - Sussex County Miners News Release







Augusta, NJ - A career highlight game for Griffin Baker earned him the Frontier League Player of the Week honors for the week ending June 4th, as announced by the Frontier League on Monday. It is the first such honor for a Miners player in the 2023 season.

The Durham, NC native was dominant on Sunday afternoon, throwing his first career complete game and first career shutout, allowing just one hit in the process. The left-handed throwing Baker threw 111 pitches in walking just three, striking out nine, and inducing three double plays on his way to his first win with the Miners, and fifth professional win overall. Last year for Florence, Baker went 4-3 on the season.

This season, the former Belmont Abbey Crusader is 1-2 with a 3.16 earned run average on the season. Baker has held opponents to a paltry .146 batting average on the season, as the Miners continue to have the league's best team ERA, which will enter Tuesday's play at 2.54.

The Miners return to action Tuesday night, as they start off a three-game series at the Lake Erie Crushers. First pitch for each game is 7:05 pm. Griffin Baker's next scheduled start will probably be on Friday, as he looks to repeat his last outing as part of a doubleheader against the New York Boulders.

