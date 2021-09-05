ValleyCats Long Balls Lead to Win over Boulders

September 5, 2021 - Frontier League (FL) - New York Boulders News Release









New York Boulders' Ray Hernandez slides safely into second base with a double under the tag of Tri-City SS Juan Silverio

(New York Boulders, Credit: Drew Wohl) New York Boulders' Ray Hernandez slides safely into second base with a double under the tag of Tri-City SS Juan Silverio(New York Boulders, Credit: Drew Wohl)

Rockland County, NY - Tri-City got home runs from Zach Biermann, Luis Roman and Connor Lien and the Valley Cats handed the New York Boulders a 6-3 defeat on Sunday night at Palisades Credit Union Park,

Tri-City jumped in front 2-0 in the second inning on a two-run home run by Biermann; then made it 3-0 on a solo homer off the bat of Roman. In the seventh, Lien capped off a three-run Valley Cats' explosion with a two-run shot that increased their lead to 6-1.

Biermann's homer was his second of the year, while Roman and Lien each hit their fourth of the season.

New York got on the scoreboard in the fifth inning when Jack Sundberg's single scored Ray Hernandez, who had doubled to lead off the frame, one of his two two-baggers on the evening. The run cut the New York deficit at that time to 3-1.

The Boulders also received an RBI single from Phil Caulfield and a run-scoring groundout from Sundberg, his second RBI of the night, in the ninth inning to make things a bit interesting.

Tucker Nathans and Hernandez each had three hits for the Boulders in the loss, while Kevonte Mitchell had two.

Andy Hammond started for New York and gave the Boulders five innings, allowing three runs on three hits while walking three and striking out three. He took the loss and fell to 4-3 on the year.

Tri-City starter Jose Cruz lasted 5 2/3 innings and surrendered only one run on six hits. He walked one and struck out five on his way to earning his third win of the season against one loss.

Patrick Murphy followed Cruz to the mound and tossed 2 1/3 scoreless innings, giving way to closer Trey Cochran-Gill, who allowed two ninth inning runs.

Information regarding tickets to individual New York Boulders' games, as well 2022 season tickets and packages are available by calling 845-364-0009 or sliding to www.NYBoulders.com.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from September 5, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.