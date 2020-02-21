ValleyCats Job Fair Set for March 14th

TROY, NY - The Tri-City ValleyCats will host their Annual Job Fair at Joseph L. Bruno Stadium in Troy on Saturday, March 14 from 10:00am - 12:00pm. The Class A affiliate of the Houston Astros will be holding on the spot interviews for various positions for their 2020 season.

Potential employees must be over the age of 15 and have the ability to work during the months of June through September. Applications are available at "The Joe," or can be filled out in advance by downloading a copy from the ValleyCats website.

Each year the ValleyCats employ approximately 200 summer gameday staff in departments that include food and beverage, stadium operations, box office, merchandise, promotions, and production. For more information on the types of jobs in each department, visit the Employment page of the ValleyCats website at tcvalleycats.com.

The ValleyCats 2020 home opener is set for Wednesday, June 24th as the 19th season of Minor League Baseball begins at Joseph L. Bruno Stadium in Troy.

Season tickets, mini plans, and flex vouchers for the ValleyCats' 2020 season are currently available for purchase online at tcvalleycats.com or by calling 518-629-CATS. The ValleyCats are also taking reservations for groups of 20 or more, and individual tickets are set to go on sale March 26, MLB's Opening Day.

