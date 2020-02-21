Promo Schedule Starts to Take Shape

With Spring Training in full swing down in Florida, here on Coney Island we have started to gear up for the 2020 season of Brooklyn Cyclones baseball. Here is your first look at some of the promotions coming to the Ballpark on the Boardwalk this summer.

Thursday, June 18th - vs. Staten Island - The Cyclones will raise their 2019 New York-Penn League Banner in a pre-game ceremony and the first 2,000 fans in attendance will receive a replica of the 2019 NYPL Championship Ring that will be given to the players and coaches from the team.

Saturday, June 20th - vs. Staten Island - Brooklyn and Staten Island square off in the finale of a three-game series with Star Wars Night. This season, EVERY FAN in attendance at our Saturday games will head home with that day's promotional item. For Star Wars Night EVERY fan will receive a Michael Conforto Darkside Bobblehead. There will also be post-game fireworks and it is Boy Scout Night featuring a post-game sleepover.

Wednesday, June 24th - vs. Norwich - The Cyclones will open up a three-game set against the Norwich Sea Unicorns with Catholic Schools Night. There will be a special limited-bobblehead package.

Thursday, June 25th - vs. Norwich - The Cyclones will celebrate their 20th season on the date of the first home game in franchise history back in 2001. The first 2,000 fans in attendance will receive a replica championship ring from the 2001 season. Thursday is also the day when EVERYONE Runs the Bases post-game.

Friday, June 26th - vs. Norwich - The NYPL Championship celebration will continue when the first 2,000 fans in attendance receive a 2019 NYPL Champs Cap. It's also the first Friday Night Fireworks of the season and Girl Scout Sleepover. The team will also be partnering with the Crayola Experience, with additional details to come.

Additional promotional information will be available in the coming weeks. Single game tickets for the 2020 season will be on sale soon. For group tickets, premium areas, season or partial plans please call or text 718-37-BKLYN.

