Staten Island Yankees Announce 2020 Coaching Staff

February 21, 2020 - New York-Penn League (NYPL) - Staten Island Yankees News Release





STATEN ISLAND - The Staten Island Yankees are excited to announce that Dan Fiorito has been named Manager for the 2020 season. Fiorito will be joined by newcomers to the coaching staff, Dustin Glant and Ryan Chipka, and some familiar faces, Teuris Olivares, Jon Becker, and Danny Smith. Ryan Shute will once again be the Clubhouse Manager for the 2020 season and Luke Morris joins as the Video Manager.

"I'm excited to be managing in Staten Island this year," said Dan Fiorito. "I was born and raised in Yonkers and as a New Yorker it will be special to be a part of this team. In high school I played at Richmond County Bank Ballpark and it's a memory I'll always have. I'm looking forward to a great summer in Staten Island and meeting our fans."

Dan Fiorito - Manager

After making his managerial debut in 2019 with the Gulf Coast League Yankees East, Dan Fiorito will spend his second season managing the Staten Island Yankees. Prior to 2019, he was the defensive coach for the Charleston Riverdogs in 2018 and the Pulaski Yankees in 2017. Fiorito spent four seasons as a player in the New York Yankees organization after being signed as a non-drafted free agent before the 2013 season. He played in 322 minor league games during that time, most of them for the New York Yankees Double-A affiliate, the Trenton Thunder. Fiorito is a native of Yonkers, New York, and attended college at Manhattanville College in Harrison, New York.

Dustin Glant - Pitching Coach

Dustin Glant will be making his organizational debut as the Staten Island Yankees pitching coach in 2020. Glant served as the pitching coach for Ball State University from 2017 until 2019. Prior to his time at Ball State University, Glant spent time as a head coach at both the high school and college level. He led Lapel High School, in Indiana, to a number one ranking in Class 2A and was the head coach at Division III Anderson University. As a player, he pitched for the Arizona Diamondbacks organization from 2003 until 2008. He also pitched for the Mexican Pacific League and independent Northern League before finishing his playing career in the American Association in 2011.

Ryan Chipka - Hitting Coach

Ryan Chipka is also making his debut with the New York Yankees organization in 2020. Chipka spent 2019 as the Director of Program Development for the University of Michigan baseball team. In 2016 and 2018 Chipka served as an Assistant Coach for the University of Toldeo. After the 2016 season, he had a quick stint as the Director of Program Development and Scouting at Norfolk State University. Chipka also spent time as a Head Coach for his alma mater, Rochester College, in 2014 and 2015. He played all four years at Rochester College and is the only four year captain in the school's history.

Teuris Olivares - Defensive Coach

Teuris Olivares is entering his 10th season with the New York Yankees organization and fourth with the Staten Island Yankees. Olivares had previously spent time as the Staten Island Yankees defensive coach from 2015 until 2017. As a player Olivares spent nine seasons in the New York Yankees minor league system from 1996 until 2004 before finishing out his playing career in the independent Atlantic League until 2010.

Jon Becker - Athletic Trainer

Going into the 2020 season, this will be Jon Becker's fourth season with both the New York Yankees Organization and the Staten Island Yankees. Prior to his tenure with the Yankees, Becker served as an athletic trainer for HSHS St. Joseph's Hospital in Illinois and Nashville Community High School in Illinois. He graduated from McKendree University in 2013 with a B.S. in Athletic Training and interned with the Puget Sound Collegiate in 2014.

Daniel Smith - Strength & Conditioning Coach

This season will be Daniel Smith's four season with the New York Yankees organization and third with the Staten Island Yankees. Smith served the same role with the Pulaski Yankees, Rookie Advanced Affiliate, in 2017. Before joining the Yankees, Smith was the Assistant Strength & Conditioning Coach for the University of South Florida in 2015 and 2016 as well as Western Kentucky University in 2016 and 2017. In 2014 he graduated from the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford with a B.S. in Sports Medicine and in 2015 earned his M.S. in Sport and Exercise Science at Gannon University where he was also an intern. Smith also held an internship at Penn State University in 2015.

Ryan Shute will return as the Clubhouse Manager and Luke Morris has been named the Video Manager.

• Discuss this story on the New York-Penn League message board...





New York-Penn League Stories from February 21, 2020

Staten Island Yankees Announce 2020 Coaching Staff - Staten Island Yankees

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.