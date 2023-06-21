ValleyCats Fend off Capitales' Rally Thanks to Dominant Bullpen

QUÉBEC, CANADA - The Tri-City ValleyCats (20-15) held off a comeback in the middle innings from the Québec Capitales (17-17), and won 6-4 on Wednesday at Stade Canac.

The new ValleyCats lineup configuration proved to be a success as they opened the scoring in the first. Pavin Parks drew a walk off Stephen Chamblee. Carson McCusker singled before Trey Hair laced an RBI double. The reigning Frontier League Player of the Week in Aaron Altherr lifted a sac fly to bring in McCusker, which also advanced Hair to third. Jakob Goldfarb did his job by putting the ball in play, and picked up an RBI groundout to give Tri-City a 3-0 lead.

Québec responded in the bottom of the first. Marc-Antoine Lebreux singled off Dwayne Marshall. Lebreux stole second, and came around on a T.J. White RBI single to cut the deficit to 3-1.

Tri-City extended its lead in the fourth. Altherr reached on an error from Justin Gideon. Goldfarb followed suit, cranking his second homer of the season to pull the ValleyCats ahead, 5-1. The 'Cats primary catcher is finding his groove at the plate, belting his second homer in as many days, and registering his second three-RBI effort in the last five games.

The Capitales retaliated in the bottom of the fourth. Juremi Profar led off with a single. Gideon walked and Bryan Leef was hit by a pitch to load the bases. Tyler Blaum plated two with a single. Afterward, Lebreux had a base hit to knock in Leef, and make it a 5-4 affair.

Marshall was handed a no-decision. He tossed four frames, yielding four runs on six hits, walking three, and striking out four.

Tri-City collected an insurance run as Parks clobbered a solo home run in the fifth. His sixth long ball of the season gave the ValleyCats a 6-4 advantage.

The two-run lead was more than enough for a lights-out bullpen. Elliot Carney (1-0) earned the win after working around a pair of walks in the fifth to hurl two scoreless frames, while matching a season-high with five strikeouts. Afterward, Greg Veliz twirled two shutout frames, allowing a hit by pitch, and ringing up two batters. Reymin Guduan then pitched in the ninth, giving up a walk, and striking out one to record his fourth save of the year.

Chamblee (1-4) received the loss. He threw six innings, yielding six runs, five earned on five hits, walking two, and striking out two.

Tri-City concludes its three-game road trip in Québec tomorrow, Thursday, June 22. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 PM.

FINAL | TRI-CITY 6 | QUÉBEC 4

W: Elliot Carney (1-0)

L: Stephen Chamblee (1-4)

S: Reymin Guduan (4)

Time of Game: 2:32

Attendance: 3,241

