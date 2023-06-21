Boulders' Bats Erupt, Rout Aigles 16-2

The New York Boulders ignited an offensive onslaught Wednesday night, crushing the Trois-Rivieres Aigles in a 16-2 final score.

The Boulders (20-15) dropped both games off a doubleheader against Trois-Rivieres (12-23) on Tuesday, but managed to bounce back with a dominating win. New York tallied 18 hits in the win - nearly twice as many as it recorded in both games Tuesday combined.

Seven Boulders players recorded multiple hits in the win, led by Giovanni Garbella, who finished 3 for 5 with a home run, four RBI, and two runs scored. Thomas Walraven also homered for New York, while adding three RBI to his stat line. Tucker Nathans, Chris Kwitzer and Joe DeLuca each drove in two runs for the Boulders.

New York starter Aaron Dona allowed only one run in six innings of work to earn his third win of the season. Ryder Yakel earned his first save of the season after allowing just one run in three innings in relief.

The Boulders will wrap up their series against the Aigles on Thursday at 7:05 p.m. New York is slated to return to Clover Stadium on June 27. For information on Boulders tickets, value packs and more, visit the Boulders' official website at www.nyboulders.com.

