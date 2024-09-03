ValleyCats Drop Wild Card Game to Titans

September 3, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)

Tri-City ValleyCats News Release







TROY, NY - The Tri-City ValleyCats' 2024 campaign came to an end on Tuesday as they fell 5-2 to the Ottawa Titans at Joseph L. Bruno Stadium in the Wild Card Game. It was the ValleyCats first playoff game since 2018, and first one since joining the Frontier League in 2021.

Ottawa opened the scoring in the first. Wes Albert walked Jackie Urbaez. Aaron Casillas then singled before AJ Wright belted a three-run jack to give the Titans a 3-0 lead.

Tri-City responded in the bottom of the first. Javeyan Williams singled off Tyler Jandron. Williams advanced to second on a groundout from Dylan Broderick. Oscar Campos lined a one-hopper to first, and the ball was bobbled by Jamey Smart, allowing Williams to score, cutting the deficit to 3-1.

Ottawa added in the fifth. Michael Fuhrman singled, and went to third after a single from Urbaez. Arlo Marynczak entered, and uncorked a wild pitch, scoring Furhman, and moving Urbaez to second. Lamar Briggs singled in a run to put the Titans on top, 5-1.

Tri-City countered in the bottom of the fifth. Jaxon Hallmark launched his fourth home run over the last six games to make it a 5-2 contest.

Jandron (1-0) earned the win. He tossed seven frames, surrendering two runs, one earned on five hits, walking two, and striking out four.

Albert (0-1) received the loss. He pitched 4.1 innings, yielding five runs on five hits, walking one, and striking out seven.

Jake Dixon recorded the save. He threw two shutout frames, giving up one hit, and striking out two.

FINAL | OTTAWA 5 | TRI-CITY 2

W: Tyler Jandron (1-0)

L: Wes Albert (0-1)

S: Jake Dixon (1)

Time of Game: 2:27

Attendance: 1,949

