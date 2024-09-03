Early Homer, Great Pitching Contribute to Titans' Wild Card Win

September 3, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)

Ottawa Titans News Release









Ottawa Titans at bat

(Ottawa Titans) Ottawa Titans at bat(Ottawa Titans)

Troy, NY - The Ottawa Titans rolled into the one-game East Division Wild Card on the road - taking down the Tri-City ValleyCats 5-2 on Tuesday, advancing to their second-ever Frontier League Division Series.

The run parade began early, as the Titans got the first two on to start the first against Wes Albert (loss, 0-1) - as Jackie Ubraez walked and Aaron Casillas registered a single. Two batters later, AJ Wright smoked a three-run homer to put the Titans up 3-0.

Making his second-career postseason start, Tyler Jandron (win, 1-0) allowed a one-out single in the first, which came around to score on an E3 by Jamey Smart.

In a groove - Albert left after four and a third, leaving a pair of one-out hits on the corners. Overall, Albert fanned seven and at one point retired eight in a row.

The Titans got to reigning Pitcher of the Week Arlo Marynczak, who came out of the bullpen in the fifth, tossing a wild pitch to plate Michael Fuhrman - setting up an RBI single from Lamar Briggs to make it 5-1.

Jaxon Hallmark took Jandron deep to left in the bottom of the fifth, making it 5-2. Afterward, Jandron ended his night sitting down the final nine he faced.

Jandron gave the Titans seven quality innings - allowing two runs, one earned, on five hits - walking two and striking out four, getting his second career playoff win for the club.

Jake Dixon (save, 1) allowed a hit and plunked one - while striking out two over a pair of scoreless innings out of the bullpen to warp up the victory.

AJ Wright led the way - going 2-for-2 with a homer, the second of his Frontier League playoff career, and 3 RBI - while also walking twice. All but two starters recorded hits in the win.

The Ottawa Titans now have their sights set on the 2024 Frontier League East Division Series, taking on the Québec Capitales in a best-of-three series starting on Thursday night at 6:30 p.m. from Ottawa Stadium.

Game two goes Saturday while the if necessary third game would go Sunday - with the series shifting to Québec City.

All the action can be heard on CKDJ 107.9 and 94,5 Unique FM and live streamed on Flo Baseball.

For information on tickets, group outings, and the "All-In" Playoff Package, visit the Titans' official website at www.ottawatitans.com.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from September 3, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.